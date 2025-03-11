Delhi NCR realty market crosses Rs 1 lakh cr in sales value, pips Mumbai

Delhi-NCR has pipped Mumbai and Hyderabad to emerge as the top selling housing market in 2024 owing to 66% growth in sales value in Gurugram alone. With this, Delhi-NCR has breached the Rs 1 lakh crore sales value threshold, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

The total sales value of Delhi-NCR rose by 63% in 2024 to Rs 1.53 lakh crore while that of Mumbai stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore, up 13% and Hyderabad at Rs 1.05 lakh crore, down 18%, said PropEquity.

The total sales value of homes sold in 2023 in Delhi-NCR stood at Rs 94,143 crore, Mumbai at Rs 1.22 lakh crore and Hyderabad at Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

The total sales value of Gurugram, at Rs 64,314 crore in 2023, was nearly half of Hyderabad with the former surpassing the latter in 2024.

“Gurugram, with over Rs 1 lakh crore sales, alone accounted for over 66% of the total sales value in Delhi-NCR thereby helping it emerge on the top. In fact, the sales value of Gurugram is second only to Mumbai. Cities like Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad and New Delhi have also seen a substantial rise in sales value in 2024. Noida, however, saw a slight decline," said Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity said:

“In Delhi-NCR, the weighted average sales price has gone up to Rs 12,469 per sq. ft. with absorption size of units rising to 2229 sq. ft. in 2024. More than half of the absorption has been in homes priced Rs 2 crore and above and a quarter in homes priced between Rs 1-2 crore.”

“Rising prices and demand buoyance in Delhi-NCR is due to the robust infrastructure development, growing corporate presence and ample employment opportunities as is evident from Delhi NCR’s rising dominance in office leasing. With the new government in place in Delhi, and MPD 2041 likely to see the light of the day, the real estate market will further see a surge with entry of new supply.”

“Hyderabad's residential market witnessed a significant downturn in 2024 with new launches lowest since 2020 and absorption lowest since 2021. The supply and absorption have declined by 25% and 49% on Y-o-Y basis, respectively. As a result, the inventory overhang has increased from 17 months in CY’23 to 20 months in CY’24.”