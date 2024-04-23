Explained: How Indians can now get five-year, multi-entry Schengen visa

The European Union (EU) has adopted a new visa system called the "cascade" regime specifically for Indian nationals. Indian citizens can now be issued long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years. This is a significant improvement compared to potentially shorter-validity visas offered previously. To qualify for the two-year visa, applicants must have obtained and lawfully used two Schengen visas within the previous three years.

Progression to five year visa: After successfully utilising the two-year visa, Indian travellers can typically expect to receive a five-year Schengen visa, provided their passport has enough remaining validity.

Visa-free-equivalent travel: While holding a valid two-year or five-year visa, Indian citizens will enjoy travel rights within the Schengen area that are equivalent to those of visa-free nationals. This means they can travel freely within the member countries for short stays (typically up to 90 days in any 180-day period) without needing additional permits.





The 'Cascade' system explained:

The system is designed to reward frequent travellers with progressively longer visas. "The initial two-year visa is typically succeeded by a five-year visa, contingent upon the remaining validity of the passport. Throughout the duration of these visas, holders enjoy travel privileges equivalent to visa-exempt nationals," the statement explained.

You start with a two-year visa, and upon successful usage, you can potentially qualify for a five-year visa.

Under the Schengen visa, holders are permitted to freely explore the Schengen area, allowing for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

While these visas are not restricted by purpose, they do not confer the right to work.

The Schengen area comprises 29 European countries, including 25 EU member states: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden. Additionally, it encompasses Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

This decision comes in the context of strengthened relations under the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, which seeks comprehensive cooperation on migration policy between the EU and India, with facilitation of people-to-people contacts being a key aspect due to the importance of India as a partner for the EU.

On 18 April 2024, the European Commission adopted specific rules on issuing multiple-entry visas to Indian nationals, which are more favourable than the standard rules of the Visa Code that applied to date. This new visa “cascade” regime for Indian nationals residing in India who apply for Schengen (short-stay) visas in India will provide easier access to visas with multi-year validity for travellers with an established travel history, if the passport validity allows.

The five-year multiple-entry visa is beneficial for frequent travellers.

With this visa, travellers can stay in European countries for up to 90 days within 180 days, totalling 180 days per year and 900 days over five years, although not consecutively. Moreover, holders of this visa can also use it to travel to countries outside of the Schengen area, facilitating seamless travel to several destinations during the visa’s validity period. For instance, Indian citizens with a Schengen visa can visit over 37 countries outside of the Schengen area visa-free.