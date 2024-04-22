Ayodhya to Ujjain: Indians prefer spiritual trips over family, solo travel

Interest in spiritual travel surged in India's smaller cities, with searches for religious destinations increasing by 97% over the past two years. According to the "India Travel Trends Report" by MakeMyTrip, in 2023 searches for Ayodhya rose by 585%, Ujjain by 359%, and Badrinath by 343% compared to the previous year.

The report, released Monday, details that the frequency of travel has grown, with a 25% increase in Indians taking more than three trips per year compared to 2019. Additionally, the trend towards spontaneous travel is marked by a 46% increase in last-minute flight bookings.

Commenting on the report, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, "As India emerges as a formidable force in the tourism sector, these insights can help bridge the demand and supply gaps in the travel and hospitality space. This means crafting policies, identifying destinations, and creating experiences that resonate with the traveller’s unique travel preferences and aspirations."

"Recognising and catering to each traveller’s diverse behaviour will not only enhance travel experiences but also contribute significantly to the growth and development of the tourism industry,” he added.

Key takeaways from India Travel Trends report:

Domestic Travel: There is a notable interest in spiritual journeys within tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with searches for destinations with or around religious spots growing 97% in the last two years.



Weekend Getaways: Destinations like Jim Corbett, Ooty, and Munnar are becoming increasingly popular for short trips. Searches for Jim Corbett grew by 131% in 2023 as compared to 2022.

International Travel: Dubai, Bangkok, and Singapore dominate as the top destinations for short-haul international travel from India, while London, Toronto, and New York are the preferred long-haul destinations.

30% all international travel searches from India are for Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore.

Travel booking trends

Family and Solo Travels: Family travel bookings have increased by 64% in 2023, significantly outpacing solo travel bookings, which grew by 23%.

Flight Bookings: Half of all domestic flight bookings occur between 9 am and 6 pm. While domestic flight bookings are often last-minute, international bookings are usually made well in advance, with only a third being made more than a month prior to travel.

Accommodation Preferences: A majority of domestic hotel bookings are made close to the travel date, with a growing interest in alternative accommodations like hostels and apartments.

Payment trends and gift cards

UPI stands out as the preferred payment method for nearly 40% of all bookings, reflecting its convenience for travellers. In contrast, credit cards are favoured for higher-value transactions such as international travel bookings. The report also highlights the popularity of travel gift cards, particularly for weddings, with significant sales in specific denominations.

Delhi-specific travels

Popular destinations: Rishikesh, Amritsar.

Flight preference: 12 PM - 6 PM.

Domestic flight booking: often less than a week before travel.

Higher pre-booking of meals for international flights.

Preference for hostels in northern states.

Nearly 50% book domestic accommodation with breakfast and a major meal.

Mumbai-specific travels

Popular destinations: Goa, Pune.

Flight preference: 12 PM - 6 PM.

Higher pre-booking of meals for international flights.

Maharashtra shows the highest domestic hotel search volume, with a preference for villas.

Over half book domestic hotels with breakfast; internationally, room only is preferred.

Kolkata-specific travels

Popular destinations: Digha, Mandarmani.

Tendency to book flights more than 3 months in advance.

Higher booking of in-flight meals domestically.

Preference for hotels in eastern states.

About half prefer room only for domestic stays; 60% internationally prefer room with breakfast.

Chennai-specific travels

Popular destinations: Madurai, Pondicherry.

Flight preference: 6 PM - 12 AM.

Domestic and international flights often booked 30 days in advance.

Frequent pre-selection of seats for all flights.

Preference for in-flight meal bookings domestically.

Higher preference for alternative accommodations in southern states.

Mostly room only for international hotel bookings.

Bengaluru-specific travels

Popular destinations: Mysore, Coorg, Mangalore.

Flight preference: 12 AM - 6 AM.

Active pre-selection of seats for international flights.

Higher booking of in-flight meals domestically.

Preference for villas in Bangalore for domestic travel.

Hyderabad-specific travels

Popular destinations: Vishakhapatnam, Tirupati.

Flight preference: 6 AM - 3 PM.

Domestic flights often booked less than a week in advance; international flights 30 days ahead.

Frequent pre-selection of seats for domestic flights.

Preference for alternative accommodations in southern states.

About half prefer room only for domestic stays.