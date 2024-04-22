Bombay HC quashes circular on BH series number registration: Here's more

The Bombay High Court in an April 12 judgment has quashed a circular issued by the Maharashtra government that imposed extra conditions for securing BH series registration for vehicles. The division bench of Bombay High Court judges said the circular was issued “without any authority and, hence, flawed and illegal”. But what are the BH series number plates? Can you have it for your next car? Read on to know the answers.

What are BH numbers?

The Bharat series registration number, or BH series number, was introduced by the central government in August 2021 for non-transport vehicles. It aims to create a unified system for vehicle registration across the country, eliminating the need of transferring registration when relocating between states.

Who is eligible for it?

BH series numbers are usually issued to central government employees and defence personnel. Individuals who frequently travel across states can apply. Once obtained, BH numbers serve as a pan-India identifier, eliminating the need for state-specific registrations, thereby saving time and expenses. Employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and those working for private companies operating in at least four states or Union territories are also eligible for BH series registration.

Features of Bharat Series numbers

1. Exclusively for non-transport vehicles, the BH series streamlines registration

2. Relocation to a different state doesn’t necessitate vehicle re-registration, saving on time and paperwork

3. Its valid nationwide, thus eliminating regional registration hassles

4. Sporting a standard white background with black lettering, the BH series plate differs only in its numbering format

5. The registration sequence includes the year, BH for Bharat series, a four-digit registration code, and XX (two letters) indicating the vehicle category

6. Road tax for vehicles with BH series numbers can be paid online which remains applicable for 14 years once paid. Post that, an annual payment is compulsory

How to apply for BH series number

You can either login to the web portal of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways or seek dealer assistance. If you are opting for dealer assistance, the dealer will fill out Form 20 on the Vahan portal on your behalf.

Private sector employees with offices in more than four states or union territories must furnish Form 60 along with their employment ID and a work certificate. The state authorities verify the eligibility of the vehicle owner.

During the application, select the series type ‘BH’. Upload the necessary documents, such as the working certificate (Form 60) or an official ID card copy. You will now have to wait for approval from the regional transport office (RTO) for the BH series number. Complete the online payment of the required fee or motor vehicle tax.