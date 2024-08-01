How to check income tax refund status online using PAN card?

As ITR filing ended on July 31st, people are eagerly waiting for tax refund. In an era of digital convenience, the Income Tax Department has made it easier for taxpayers to check the status of their tax refunds online. This user-friendly process requires only a few simple steps and your Permanent Account Number (PAN). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Understanding the process

The income tax refund process can be tracked online through two primary platforms: the NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) website and the official Income Tax Department portal. Each platform requires your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and the assessment year for which you are checking the refund status.

“For the refund to be credited directly to your bank account, it is essential to provide your bank account number, MICR code/IFSC code, and correct communication address. Taxpayers can check the status of their refund 10 days after the tax assessing officer sends it to the refund banker. You can use your PAN card details and assessment year to track the status of your ITR refund. However, you need to make sure that your PAN card details are correct, linked to your Aadhaar, and consistent with your bank account information for the successful processing of your refund,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com.

Checking refund status from the income tax e-filing portal

Go to the official income tax e-filing website.

Log in with your PAN details.

Once logged in, locate and click on the ‘My Account’ section.

Click on the “Refund/Demand Status” button.

You will see the status of your income tax refund, including details such as the assessment year, current status, reasons for any refund failures, and mode of payment.

Checking refund status from the NSDL website

Visit the NSDL TIN website.

Log in with your PAN details.

Choose the assessment year for which you want to check the refund status from the dropdown menu.

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

After entering the captcha, click the ‘Submit’ button.

A message will appear on your screen indicating the status of your ITR refund.

Click 'Proceed' to view your refund status.