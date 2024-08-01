Air India Express freedom sale: Get fares starting at Rs 1947 from today

As India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, Air India Express has launched a "Freedom Sale" with fares as low as Rs 1947.

Book your flights between now and August 5th for travel until September 30th, 2024. You can explore both domestic and international routes, including popular getaways like Delhi-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Goa, and Delhi-Gwalior.The airline is offering discounts across its network of 15 international and 32 domestic destinations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

You can also book Xpress Lite fares and enjoy the freedom of skipping check-in baggage fees. Bookers on airindiaexpress.com get exclusive access to the exclusive zero-check-in baggage Xpress Lite fares. Xpress Lite fares also include the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg of cabin baggage at no fee and a discounted fee for check-in baggage at Rs 1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹1300 for 20 kg on international flights.

Air India Express loyalty members get exclusive discounts and can earn up to 8% NeuCoins on bookings made through the website. Plus, you can enjoy sweet deals on Biz and Prime Seats, hot meals, beverages, and add-on packs.

Students, senior citizens, SMEs, doctors, nurses, and members of the armed forces (and their dependents) can also grab special discounted fares.

Xpress Biz fares are available on all the new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as a Business Class equivalent, disrupting the traditional LCC model with the proposition of a hybrid value carrier in keeping with the refreshed Air India Express brand positioning ‘Fly As You Are’. Guests can also upgrade to Biz seats with a seat pitch of up to 58 inches.

As it rapidly expands its fleet, the airline is inducting nearly 4 new aircraft every month and has 4-8 Biz seats in the over 30 new aircraft inducted since it’s brand launch in October 2023.

Air India Express, is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, operating over 380 daily flights, connecting 32 domestic and 15 international airports, with a fleet of 80 aircraft, comprising 52 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.