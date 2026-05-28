How to pick a study-abroad loan amid weak rupee, tougher work visa regime

Margin money varies by lender, loan size, and destination. According to Kumar, for foreign education loans from Indian public sector banks, the standard margin money requirement is typically 15 per cent to 25 per cent for loan amounts exceeding Rs 4 lakh.

Impact of a weakening rupee

A depreciating rupee directly increases the effective cost of overseas education. “For example, a master’s programme in the US costing around $100,000 would have required approximately Rs 88 lakh when the dollar was at Rs 88, but the same programme costs nearly Rs 96 lakh at an exchange rate of Rs 96 per dollar. This significantly increases the financial burden on families,” says Damini Mahajan, founder of WemakeScholars. She adds that families should factor in rupee depreciation, but large cash buffers may not be necessary, as many lenders offer top-up loans to cover cost increases.