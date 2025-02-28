Hrithik Roshan rents out Pune office space for Rs 6 lakh/ month for 4 years

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased out a prime office space in the renowned EON Kharadi complex in Pune for a four-year term, with a starting monthly rent of Rs 6,08,715, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix , a real estate data analytics firm.

The property, located on the 8th floor of the World Trade Centre, spans 9,209 square feet, offering ample room for commercial use.

The office space, which will be occupied by Regus Ruby Business Centre Pvt Ltd, comes with a security deposit of Rs 11,87,961 and a rental agreement that includes a 5% annual escalation in rent. In addition to the base rent, the tenant will pay maintenance charges of Rs 13 per square foot per month, which will also increase by 5% annually.