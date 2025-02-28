Cricketer Rohit Sharma gives Mumbai flat on rent for Rs 2.6 lakh per month

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has given his property on rent in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 2.60 lakh per month, as per the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in.

The transaction was registered in January 2025. The apartment rented out by Sharma is located in Lodha Marquise – The Park, developed by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group). It is a ready-to-move residential project spread across 7 acres.

As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq. ft. (~129.8 sq. m.) and includes two car parking spaces. The lease transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 16,300 and registration charges of Rs 1,000.

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that the same apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father, Gurunath Sharma, in March 2013 for Rs 5.46 crore and is rented out for Rs 2.6 lakh, reflecting a 6% rental yield.

Notably, Sharma and his father own another apartment in Lodha Marquise – The Park, which was also purchased in 2013 for Rs 5.70 crore, as per IGR property registration records reviewed by Square Yards. This apartment was given on rented in October 2024 for Rs. 2.65 lakh per month.

Lower Parel, one of Mumbai’s prime residential and commercial hubs, offers premium living spaces with seamless connectivity to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

Rohit Sharma, known as the "Hitman" of Indian cricket, is celebrated for his record-breaking achievements, including the highest individual ODI score (264) and three double centuries in ODIs. As captain, he led Mumbai Indians to multiple IPL titles and played key roles in India's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and 2018 Asia Cup wins.