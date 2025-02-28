Canada immigration 2025: Teachers welcomed, door shut for STEM and tech

Are you an Indian teacher looking for a job and a residence in Canada? The latest changes by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) could open the door to permanent residence. On Thursday, Canada on Thursday updated its list of priority occupations for skilled immigration in 2025, adding teachers’ assistants, early childhood educators, and cooks while removing the entire transport sector and several STEM-related jobs.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the selection system must reflect changing needs.

“We are building a more dynamic workforce with workers and professionals from in-demand fields,” Miller said. “Our approach ensures immigration remains a key driver of Canada’s growth, helping businesses thrive while supporting communities across the country.”

ALSO READ: Rupee at 87 per dollar: Indian students must opt for INR loans abroad The IRCC introduced the “category-based selection” system in June 2023 to better align skilled immigration with Canada’s labour market needs. The system prioritises applicants in key sectors, including healthcare, STEM, trades, and agriculture, alongside those with strong French language proficiency.

IRCC has also indicated that in 2025, federal economic immigration will prioritise candidates with work experience in Canada.

“These priorities maintain the focus on bringing in skilled workers with the potential to integrate and contribute to Canada’s future, including by transitioning more temporary residents to permanent residence,” the department said in a statement.

Key changes to Express Entry in 2025

New category introduced: Education occupations

Transport category removed: The transport sector is no longer included in category-based draws, indicating a shift in labour priorities

Healthcare and social services expanded: Eight new occupations, including pharmacists and social workers, have been added, while six others have been removed

Prioritised categories for 2025:

French-language proficiency

Healthcare and social service occupations

Trades occupations

Education occupations

These priority categories will see more frequent and targeted draws, increasing opportunities for eligible applicants.

More opportunities for teachers, fewer for tech professionals

The education category now includes roles such as kindergarten, elementary and secondary teachers’ assistants, early childhood educators, and instructors for persons with disabilities. The healthcare sector has been expanded to include more social services roles and various technologist and technician jobs.

Meanwhile, the STEM category has seen several roles removed, including architects, software engineers, data scientists, and computer systems managers. However, insurance agents and brokers have been added. In the trades category, cooks are now included.

The removal of the transport sector from priority selection means truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and airline pilots will no longer receive targeted invitations under the Express Entry system.

Breakdown of changes by sector

Healthcare and social services

Occupations added (8):

Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians

Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists

Dental hygienists and dental therapists

Other medical technologists and technicians

Pharmacists

Pharmacy technicians

Social and community service workers

Social workers

Occupations removed (6):

Educational counsellors

Instructors of persons with disabilities

Kinesiologists and other professional occupations in therapy and assessment

Other assisting occupations in support of health services

Other practitioners of natural healing

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists

The addition of social workers and pharmacists reflects a growing demand for community health professionals, while roles in alternative medicine have been removed.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)

The STEM category has seen a major reduction, with 19 occupations removed and none added.

Occupations removed (19):

Architects

Business systems specialists

Computer and information systems managers

Computer engineers (except software engineers and designers)

Computer systems developers and programmers

Data scientists

Database analysts and data administrators

Engineering managers

Information systems specialists

Land surveyors

Landscape architects

Mathematicians, statisticians, and actuaries

Metallurgical and materials engineers

Natural and applied science policy researchers, consultants, and programme officers

Software developers and programmers

Software engineers and designers

Urban and land use planners

Web designers

Web developers and programmers

The removal of tech-heavy roles like software engineers and data scientists may suggest Canada has enough domestic talent or is shifting focus to other sectors.

Trades

With a focus on construction and infrastructure, 19 new occupations have been added.

Occupations added (19):

Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services

Floor covering installers

Painters and decorators (except interior decorators)

Roofers and shinglers

Concrete finishers

Other technical trades and related occupations

Water well drillers

Electrical mechanics

Heavy-duty equipment mechanics

Bricklayers

Cabinetmakers

Gas fitters

Industrial electricians

Sheet metal workers

Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors

Home building and renovation managers

Construction managers

Cooks

Construction estimators

Occupations removed (4):

Residential and commercial installers and servicers

Elevator constructors and mechanics

Machine fitters

Contractors and supervisors, other construction trades, installers, repairers, and servicers

Agriculture and agri-food

The agricultural sector has seen minor changes, with two new occupations added.

Occupations added (2):

Contractors and supervisors, landscaping, grounds maintenance, and horticulture services

Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors

Education (new category)

The education sector has been added to address teacher shortages.

Occupations added (5):

Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

Instructors of persons with disabilities

Early childhood educators and assistants

Elementary school and kindergarten teachers

Secondary school teachers