Canada immigration 2025: Teachers welcomed, door shut for STEM and tech

Are you an Indian teacher looking for a job and a residence in Canada? The latest changes by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) could open the door to permanent residence. On Thursday, Canada on Thursday updated its list of priority occupations for skilled immigration in 2025, adding teachers’ assistants, early childhood educators, and cooks while removing the entire transport sector and several STEM-related jobs.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the selection system must reflect changing needs.
“We are building a more dynamic workforce with workers and professionals from in-demand fields,” Miller said. “Our approach ensures immigration remains a key driver of Canada’s growth, helping businesses thrive while supporting communities across the country.”
The IRCC introduced the “category-based selection” system in June 2023 to better align skilled immigration with Canada’s labour market needs. The system prioritises applicants in key sectors, including healthcare, STEM, trades, and agriculture, alongside those with strong French language proficiency. ALSO READ: Rupee at 87 per dollar: Indian students must opt for INR loans abroad
IRCC has also indicated that in 2025, federal economic immigration will prioritise candidates with work experience in Canada.
“These priorities maintain the focus on bringing in skilled workers with the potential to integrate and contribute to Canada’s future, including by transitioning more temporary residents to permanent residence,” the department said in a statement.
Key changes to Express Entry in 2025
Also Read
New category introduced: Education occupations
Transport category removed: The transport sector is no longer included in category-based draws, indicating a shift in labour priorities
Healthcare and social services expanded: Eight new occupations, including pharmacists and social workers, have been added, while six others have been removed
Prioritised categories for 2025:
French-language proficiency
Healthcare and social service occupations
Trades occupations
Education occupations
These priority categories will see more frequent and targeted draws, increasing opportunities for eligible applicants.
More opportunities for teachers, fewer for tech professionals
The education category now includes roles such as kindergarten, elementary and secondary teachers’ assistants, early childhood educators, and instructors for persons with disabilities. The healthcare sector has been expanded to include more social services roles and various technologist and technician jobs.
Meanwhile, the STEM category has seen several roles removed, including architects, software engineers, data scientists, and computer systems managers. However, insurance agents and brokers have been added. In the trades category, cooks are now included.
The removal of the transport sector from priority selection means truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and airline pilots will no longer receive targeted invitations under the Express Entry system.
Breakdown of changes by sector
Healthcare and social services
Occupations added (8):
Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians
Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists
Dental hygienists and dental therapists
Other medical technologists and technicians
Pharmacists
Pharmacy technicians
Social and community service workers
Social workers
Occupations removed (6):
Educational counsellors
Instructors of persons with disabilities
Kinesiologists and other professional occupations in therapy and assessment
Other assisting occupations in support of health services
Other practitioners of natural healing
Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists
The addition of social workers and pharmacists reflects a growing demand for community health professionals, while roles in alternative medicine have been removed.
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)
The STEM category has seen a major reduction, with 19 occupations removed and none added.
Occupations removed (19):
Architects
Business systems specialists
Computer and information systems managers
Computer engineers (except software engineers and designers)
Computer systems developers and programmers
Data scientists
Database analysts and data administrators
Engineering managers
Information systems specialists
Land surveyors
Landscape architects
Mathematicians, statisticians, and actuaries
Metallurgical and materials engineers
Natural and applied science policy researchers, consultants, and programme officers
Software developers and programmers
Software engineers and designers
Urban and land use planners
Web designers
Web developers and programmers
The removal of tech-heavy roles like software engineers and data scientists may suggest Canada has enough domestic talent or is shifting focus to other sectors.
Trades
With a focus on construction and infrastructure, 19 new occupations have been added.
Occupations added (19):
Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services
Floor covering installers
Painters and decorators (except interior decorators)
Roofers and shinglers
Concrete finishers
Other technical trades and related occupations
Water well drillers
Electrical mechanics
Heavy-duty equipment mechanics
Bricklayers
Cabinetmakers
Gas fitters
Industrial electricians
Sheet metal workers
Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors
Home building and renovation managers
Construction managers
Cooks
Construction estimators
Occupations removed (4):
Residential and commercial installers and servicers
Elevator constructors and mechanics
Machine fitters
Contractors and supervisors, other construction trades, installers, repairers, and servicers
Agriculture and agri-food
The agricultural sector has seen minor changes, with two new occupations added.
Occupations added (2):
Contractors and supervisors, landscaping, grounds maintenance, and horticulture services
Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors
Education (new category)
The education sector has been added to address teacher shortages.
Occupations added (5):
Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants
Instructors of persons with disabilities
Early childhood educators and assistants
Elementary school and kindergarten teachers
Secondary school teachers