I-T dept asks taxpayers to file updated ITRs for AY 2021-22 by March 31

In cases where ITRs for A.Y. 2021-22 have not been filed and the department is in possession of information of specified high value financial transactions, the same also needs to be examined

This information is being communicated to the taxpayers through their e-mail accounts as registered with the Income Tax Department
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:17 PM IST
The income tax department on Monday asked taxpayers whose cases have been flagged under e-verification scheme to file updated income tax returns for 2021-22 assessment year by March 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in some ITRs filed for A.Y. 2021-22 (F.Y. 2020-21), a 'mismatch' has been identified, between the information filed in the ITR vis--vis information of specified financial transactions, as available with the department.

In cases where ITRs for A.Y. 2021-22 have not been filed and the department is in possession of information of specified high value financial transactions, the same also needs to be examined.

Accordingly, as part of the e-Verification Scheme-2021, the department is in the process of sending communication(s) to the taxpayers for the mismatch in information pertaining to A.Y. 2021-22 (F.Y. 2020-21).

This information is being communicated to the taxpayers through their e-mail accounts as registered with the Income Tax Department.

The "Department is urging taxpayers, to view their AIS through the e-filing portal and file updated ITRs (ITR-U), wherever found necessary by the taxpayer. Eligible non-filers can also submit updated returns (ITR-U).

"Last date for filing of updated returns (ITR-U) for A.Y. 2021-22 (i.e. for F.Y. 2020-21) is 31.03.2024," the CBDT said.

Topics :Income taxITRTax collections

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

