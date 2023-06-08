Course, institute determine lender's willingness to offer an education loan

“The average ticket size of a loan for a student going overseas used to be Rs 20 lakh in 2019 (pre-pandemic). That figure has risen to Rs 25 lakh, an increase of 25 per cent,” says Amit Gainda, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Avanse Financial Services.

Rising tuition fees, higher living expenses, and the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar have all combined to increase the cost of foreign education. Consequently, students are going in for larger-sized loans.