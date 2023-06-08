Course, institute determine lender's willingness to offer an education loan

Rising tuition fees, higher living expenses, and the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar have all combined to increase the cost of foreign education. Consequently, students are going in for larger-sized loans.
“The average ticket size of a loan for a student going overseas used to be Rs 20 lakh in 2019 (pre-pandemic). That figure has risen to Rs 25 lakh, an increase of 25 per cent,” says Amit Gainda, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Avanse Financial Services.
Between the pandemic and now, costs have risen. “The tuition fee has increased 4-5 per cent annualised over this period. The rupee has depreciated against the dollar. Before the pandemic, it used to trade at slightly above 70 and now it trades in the range of 81-83. The cost of living has also gone up by 5-6 per cent annually,” says Gainda.
Who will lend
The first thing you must find out is which bank or non-banking financial company (NBFC) will be willing to lend to you.
“Both the educational institute and the course must be on the lender’s approved list for you to get this loan,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar. Generally, it is easier to get a loan for a technical course: a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) course, an MBA (Masters in Business Administration). Getting a loan for an offbeat course like performing arts may prove difficult.
Avanse, for instance, has an internal credit score card based on which it evaluates students before giving out the loans. “Select the country, university, college and course carefully. These will have a big bearing on your employability and hence your ability to service the loan,” says Gainda.
The total cost of foreign education has several components: living expenses, travel expenses, library fee, books and equipment, and several other ancillary expenses. Inflation and the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar also need to be factored in. It should not happen that owing to poor research, you borrow an amount which, on reaching your college you realise will prove insufficient.
Most lenders will not lend you enough money to cover the entire cost.
Some loans have zero margin requirement, the cost you have to pay out of your own pocket. In most, you will have to arrange 10-20 per cent of the total cost out of your own funds.
Bank or NBFC?
Banks usually have a more stringent list of courses and institutions for which they lend. NBFCs are likely to cover a larger number of courses and institutions. Those opting for a non-mainstream course may be better off trying their luck with the latter.
Banks are also likely to take more time to complete the procedures and sanction the loan. NBFCs are likely to be faster.
“Remember that there is a trade-off. A loan from a bank is usually cheaper than one from an NBFC,” says Shetty.
Consider applying through the Vidya Lakshmi portal. “It will allow you to apply to multiple banks at a time without your credit score getting affected,” says Shetty.
Compare the interest rates of the lenders who agree to lend to you. Understand whether the rate of interest will be fixed or floating.
If you need a high-value loan, of above Rs 5 lakh, in all probability you will have to provide some collateral. In case of loans above Rs 8 or 10 lakh, a co-applicant may be required.
Understand the charge the lender will levy if you decide to prepay the loan. Also understand the moratorium—the period of time after completing the course when repayment begins.
Understand how your total cost of loan will vary if you start repaying from day one (parents could, for instance, pay the interest cost during the course) versus paying after the moratorium. Plan your repayment schedule so as to minimise the total cost of the loan.
A note of caution
If you default on your loan, the penalties you incur will increase your total loan burden substantially.
“Your credit score should not get impacted right at the start of your career. Defaulting on this loan will affect your ability to avail of other loans,” says Shetty.
A default will impact your family as well. The person who signed up as your guarantor or co-borrower will be held responsible for repaying the outstanding loan. Any asset you have pledged as security will be seized and sold off to clear your liabilities.
Finally, it is prudent to buy term insurance to cover such a large liability.