Income after retirement: Risks and rewards of deferred annuity plans

Several insurance companies, including the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, have launched deferred annuity plans in the past few weeks. Customers need to understand how these plans can help their retirement portfolio.

These plans are suitable for securing a reliable income stream during retirement. “This is the only product that can provide a guaranteed income during retirement for as long as the customer lives,” says Srinivas Balasubramanian, head of products, ICICI Prudential Life.

With average life expectancy increasing, most people are uncertain whether their savings can sustain them in their retirement. "They fear they might outlive their savings. An annuity takes care of longevity risk," says Vivek Jain, head-investments business, Policybazaar.com.







These plans offer additional benefits. "Choosing this option helps individuals lock in the rates today for an annuity that starts making payouts in the future," says Vaibhav Kumar, head-products, Max Life Insurance.

They also help you protect yourself against the risk of a decline in interest rates in the long term. "If you compare interest rates over decades, they have been declining. Interest rates on all guaranteed instruments are likely to come down in the coming years. If you do not buy an annuity plan now, you could get a lower rate when you go to buy one at the time of retirement," says Jain.



Kumar adds that since the customer does not receive annuity payouts for the first few months or years, the amount of annuity payable increases.

These plans also provide protection against market volatility. “If a person puts his entire retirement portfolio in market-linked instruments and the market falls, the investor could get very worried about his retirement prospects. He would be less worried if he has a portion of his money in an annuity plan,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered investment advisor (RIA).

This is also a simple product (akin to bank fixed deposits). "Essentially, you give a certain amount of money to the insurer, which then gives you a fixed sum after retirement for the rest of your life. It is a product that many customers find easy to relate to," says Raghaw.



You can also make a small start in them. “Nowadays, you can start an annuity with an amount as small as Rs. 3,000 a month. Most of these plans also offer the top-up feature. When you have a lump sum, you can top up the same policy with that amount, thereby increasing the pension amount you are eligible for,” says Jain.

The obligation to pay premiums creates disciplined saving.

Downside

The rate of return on these products is usually not high. You could earn a higher return in equities. "If you need the money after, say, 10 or 15 years, you have the option to take more risk with it by investing in a basket of diversified equity mutual funds, where it will grow at a faster rate," says Raghaw.



Since these products are illiquid, they reduce flexibility. Suppose you are 40 years old and have bought an annuity whose payouts will begin at the age of 60. Now, suppose you receive a windfall and decide to retire at 50. However, the income from your annuity plan will only begin at the age of 60.

Consider another situation. Suppose you are 40 years old. Your daughter will go to college in another 10 years. You have saved money for her college education and have also bought an annuity plan for your retirement. But some other expenses come up due to which you run short of money for her education. Since you have put money in an annuity plan, you cannot withdraw it.







If, on the other hand, you had invested your money in a diversified portfolio of mutual funds, you could have accessed it at any time.

Since these plans make a fixed payout, they do not cover you for inflation risk.

Who should go for them?

Deferred annuity plans suit individuals who prioritise long-term financial stability. “They are ideal for people seeking a reliable source of income in retirement,” says Kumar.

Customers in their late 40s or early 50s who are a few years away from retirement may go for them. “Those who believe that current interest rates are attractive but may not remain so for much longer may go for a deferred annuity plan,” says Balasubramanian.