Incomplete DS-160 forms are leading to US visa appointment delays

The US Embassy in India on Monday advised visa applicants to ensure the proper completion of the DS-160 form (online visa application) amid continued issues with long appointment waiting periods and reported woes related to the new visa system.

Improperly completed DS-160 forms on or after November 13, 2023, will lead to denial of attendance at the Visa Application Center (VAC) or document drop-off appointment and will require rescheduling, said the embassy on X (Formerly Twitter).

Attention applicants!

When booking your visa appointment, you must ensure that you, or your representative, submit a properly completed DS-160 form (online visa application).

If you submit an improperly completed DS-160 form on or after November 13, 2023, you will not be allowed… — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 13, 2023

“In order to reduce wait times for all applicants and maintain the integrity of the visa application process, we are making it harder for visa agents to exploit the system. Improperly filled DS-160s create significant additional work for our VACS, document drop-off locations, and consular teams,” said the embassy.

What are DS-160 forms?

The DS-160 or Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application form is used for temporary travel to the United States for various purposes, such as tourism, business, or study. Form DS-160 is submitted online to the Department of State website.

According to the US Department of State, consular officers use the information entered on the DS-160 to process the visa application and, combined with a personal interview, determine an applicant’s eligibility for a nonimmigrant visa.

“Visa applicants must submit a completed DS-160, Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application for all nonimmigrant visa categories,” said the Department of State website.

The DS-160 is a mandatory requirement for US nonimmigrant visas, ensuring a smooth application process. This form collects essential information about the applicant, including personal details, travel history, and the purpose of the visit.

The details provided in the DS-160 undergo security checks and verification procedures, contributing to the applicant's credibility and eligibility for their intended visa category. The completion of the DS-160 is also necessary for scheduling a consular interview, and the confirmation page becomes a requisite document for this purpose.

Documents needed to complete DS-160 form

To complete your DS-160, ensure you have the following documents:

1. Passport

2. Travel itinerary if travel arrangements are made.

3. Dates of your last five visits or trips to the United States, along with international travel history for the past five years.

4. Resume or Curriculum Vitae, detailing current and previous education and work history.

5. Additional Information: Depending on the purpose of travel, some applicants may need extra information while completing the DS-160.

For specific categories:

Students and Exchange Visitors (F, J, and M): Provide your SEVIS ID (printed on I-20 or DS-2019) and the address of the school/program you plan to study at. Petition-based Temporary Workers (H-1B, H-2, H-3, CW1, L, O, P, R, E2C): Have a copy of your I-129 available. Other Temporary Workers: Prepare information about your employer, including the employer’s address.

A step-by-step guide on filling out your form:

Go to the official website for US visa applications: https://ceac.state.gov/genniv/.

1. Choose your visa application location or embassy and click "Start an Application."

2. If you're a first-time user, select "New Application," create a profile with basic information, and note the application ID displayed.

3. Begin the DS-160 application, entering your application ID and answering security questions.

4. Complete the form section by section with accurate information about your details, travel plans, employment, etc.

5. Review each section carefully for accuracy and make corrections if needed.

6. Sign the form electronically by clicking "Sign Application" and submit it.

7. After submission, print the confirmation page with your barcode for the visa interview.

8. Visit the US visa appointment scheduling website to book your interview using the DS-160 barcode.

9. Attend the scheduled interview at the US Embassy or Consulate, bringing the required documents and following the consular officer's instructions.

10. The interview is crucial, and the successful completion of the visa application depends on your appearance for this interview.



The waiting period for B1/B2 non-immigrant visitor visa applicants to the United States in India ranges from 170 days to 483 days across US embassies or consulates in the country, as per the latest data on the US Department of State- Bureau of Consular Affairs website.

Photo guidelines for DS-160 form:



Ensure your visa photo adheres to the following specifications:

1. Color: The photo must be in color.

2. Size: The head should occupy 50 per cent to 69 per cent of the image's total height, measuring between 1 inch and 1 3/8 inches (22 mm and 35 mm).

3. Recency: The photo must be taken within the last six months to accurately represent your current appearance.

4. Background: The picture should be taken against a plain white or off-white background.

5. Pose: Capture a full-face view, facing the camera with a neutral facial expression, and ensure both eyes are open.

6. Attire: Wear your daily clothing, excluding uniforms except for everyday religious attire.

7. Headgear: Do not wear a hat or head covering that obscures the hair or hairline unless worn daily for religious purposes. Your full face must be visible, and the head covering must not cast shadows on your face.

8. Accessories: Headphones, wireless hands-free devices, or similar items are prohibited. Eyeglasses are generally not allowed except for rare medical reasons, and a medical statement is required.

9. Eyeglasses: If accepted for medical reasons, the frames must not cover the eyes, and there should be no glare, shadows, or refraction obscuring the eyes.

10. Hearing Devices: If you usually wear a hearing device, it may be worn in the photo.