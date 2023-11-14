Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EMI to warrants: What to know about discounts in festive shopping season

EMI to warrants: What to know about discounts in festive shopping season

A go-to guide to on what to look for in the fine print of deals being offered

Himanshu Thakur
Photo: Pexels

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
The festive season is upon us and it is the time when shops and e-commerce websites come up with discounts on products. This three-month begins around Diwali and offers some of the maximum discounts one can avail of.

Shopping List

Create a shopping list for the things you need to buy for yourself or your loved ones. Make a budget and allocate how much you can spend on each item. This is essential as going through e-commerce websites or shops you may find yourselves fancying a product that you didn’t intend to buy.

Finding the right product

Decide an item you want to buy, then go through e-commerce websites that offer the best discounts for it. There are a number of websites that fit a certain category like electronics, personal care and apparel.

These websites will have different brands for your needs. Selecting the right product from various price ranges. Define your needs for the item, balance it with the price range and then make the choice. Read reviews for a product and compare popularity and durability.

Availing offers

There are some generic offers available to all customers and exclusive ones for specific payment modes like credit/debit card. It is always a good idea to read the fine print of an offer and do some calculations before you avail it.

No-cost EMI for a product may not have any additional cost, but there is usually a nominal processing fee and a hefty fine if you miss an instalment. Calculate if it is economical to pay the full amount for a product rather than opting for no-cost EMI.

It is better to find offers which provide additional discounts if you avail of a certain credit or debit card EMI, and then compare these offers on various e-commerce websites. Check the historical pricing of a particular product to gauge if there is chance for a price drop.

Things to remember

Check the warranty of the product you are buying: What does it cover, what’s the time duration, is it auto-activated or do you have to register it with the manufacturer. Also, see if there is a return policy available, and check the open window, suppose you do not like the product when you see it, you may want to keep that option open. If you are buying a costly product like a television or refrigerator, it may be a good idea to get an extended warranty.

Topics :EMIPersonal Finance E-commerce marketplacefestive season

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

