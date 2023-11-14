WC 2023: Injured during cricket match? There's insurance for only Rs 100

Cricket fever is soaring as the World Cup 2023 reaches its final phase.. Digital insurance player ACKO has hopped on the bandwagon, introducing 'The 100 Over Cover,' an insurance policy that provides coverage for all personal injuries sustained during the match for just Rs 100.

One-of-a-kind insurance offers coverage for fans, protecting them against any personal injuries while watching the match, be it at the stadium or from the comfort of their homes, said ACKO in a statement on Monday.

“From accidental slips at home to getting hurt while celebrating a wicket or a six with friends at your favourite hangout spot, ACKO’s 100 over insurance will keep you covered,” said ACKO.

“With the 100 Over Insurance product, we are not just protecting our customers; we are joining in with them to cheer for every run and wicket that the men in blue score and take. This policy is a ticket for fans to enjoy cricket with peace of mind," said Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing at ACKO.

What is covered?

The 100 Over Cover insurers all personal injuries, up to Rs 5000. From the first ball to the final hit, the insurance is for the entire match. Whether you're at the stadium, at home, or at a hangout spot, all venues are undercover.

What's not covered?

Pre-existing injuries, pre-existing diseases and complications arising from them, self- inflicted injuries, bacterial infections, injuries suffered under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants etc. are not covered.

How to claim?

You can call at 1800-266-2256 within 48 hours of the injury. Share the medical documents to verify the claim

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is heading towards its climax. In the first semi-final on November 15, India will face New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The following day, South Africa will take on Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in the second semi-final. The winners of these clashes will meet in the final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.