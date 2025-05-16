India has officially entered the league of over 120 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Japan, and Australia, by introducing chip-enabled biometric e-passports. This marks a significant advancement in modernising international travel for Indian citizens, aiming to bolster border security, reduce identity fraud, and simplify immigration procedures.

When did India begin rolling out e-passports?

The rollout of biometric e-passports began in April 2024 in a pilot phase as part of the upgraded Passport Seva Programme 2.0. Initial pilot phases took place in major cities such as Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Panaji, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, and Ranchi. The government plans to implement the new system nationwide by mid-2025, according to News18. E-passport issuance in Tamil Nadu began on March 3, 2025, at the Regional Passport Office in Chennai. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over 20,700 e-passports had been issued in the state by March 22.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport is a conventional passport enhanced with electronic features. It contains a built-in RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chip and an antenna embedded in its cover. This chip securely holds the holder’s personal and biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition details. A gold symbol on the passport’s front cover indicates that it is electronically enabled. Security protocols such as basic access control (BAC), passive authentication (PA), and extended access control (EAC) are used to encrypt this sensitive data, ensuring global standards of protection.

The government launched e-passports to safeguard citizens’ personal information and to curb duplication and misuse of passport credentials.

How do e-passports speed up immigration?

Biometric e-passports have become the international standard for secure travel, allowing for contactless verification through automated e-gates at immigration points. This technology accelerates border control by reducing wait times and eliminating the need for manual document inspections, thereby improving the overall travel experience.

How does India benefit from aligning with global standards?

By adopting biometric e-passports, India conforms to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines. This alignment places Indian travellers on par with those from technologically advanced countries, enhancing India’s standing and credibility on the global stage.

How can citizens apply and where are e-passports made?

Indian citizens can easily apply for the new e-passports via the Passport Seva Portal or by scheduling appointments at local Passport Seva Kendras or Post Office centres for biometric enrolment. Importantly, all biometric passports are produced domestically at the India Security Press in Nashik. This not only ensures stringent data security but also supports the government’s Make in India initiative, reinforcing national control over sensitive citizen information.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to submitting your e-passport application through the Passport Seva Online Portal:

>Register on the portal: Begin by creating an account on the Passport Seva Online Portal

>Log in: Use your registered credentials to access your account

>Start application: Select the option “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.” Choose “Fresh” if this is your first time applying for that passport type, or “Reissue” if you've previously held one

>Make payment and book appointment: Complete the fee payment online and schedule an appointment at your preferred Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO)

>Save confirmation: Either print your application receipt or keep the SMS confirmation handy to show during your visit

>Visit the office: On the appointment date, go to the selected PSK or RPO with all required original documents for verification

Why is the shift to biometric passports significant?

In the wake of a post-pandemic resurgence in international travel — surpassing 1.5 billion arrivals globally in 2023 — countries are increasingly relying on biometric solutions to manage growing passenger volumes securely. Traditional machine-readable passports are prone to forgery and data manipulation, whereas biometric e-passports offer enhanced physical and digital security, significantly mitigating identity fraud risks.

Future of travel: Towards a digital ecosystem

India’s introduction of biometric e-passports is only the first step toward a more comprehensive digital overhaul of the travel ecosystem. Upcoming innovations are expected to include mobile passport wallets, blockchain-based identity verification, integration with Aadhaar and DigiLocker platforms, and embedding visas directly onto passport chips.

These advancements aim to eliminate paper-based travel documents entirely, paving the way for a seamless, fully digital, contactless, and intelligent travel experience. India’s adoption of this technology is a decisive move toward securing borders, increasing efficiency, and redefining the future of international mobility for its citizens.