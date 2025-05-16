Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Health meets rewards: Apollo SBI Card Select offers big healthcare perks

Health meets rewards: Apollo SBI Card Select offers big healthcare perks

Co-branded credit cards from SBI Card and Apollo HealthCo will give benefits in pharmacy purchases, wellness programmes

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
SBI Card has partnered with Apollo HealthCo to launch a new co-branded cards that blend financial convenience with health care benefits, said a statement.
 
Health meets finance
 
Apollo SBI Card Select offer exclusive benefits in health care, pharmacy purchases, and wellness programmes under the Apollo umbrella, including Apollo 24|7, Apollo Hospitals, and Apollo Pharmacy.
 
"This health-focused card is a significant addition to our portfolio," said Ms. Salila Pande, managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Card.
 
Key benefits and features
 
  • Up to 10 per cent cash back on Apollo services 
  • Additional up to 15 per cent back as health credits 
  • Discounts on medicine orders and lab tests 
  • Special offers on health checkups 
  • Complimentary 1-year FITPASS PRO Membership 
  • Rs 1,500 Apollo e-gift voucher on activation 
  • Apollo Circle membership
 
Reward points:
 
  • Ten points per Rs 100 spent on Apollo 24|7 and Apollo Pharmacy 
  • Two points per Rs 100 spent on dining, travel, movies, and entertainment 
  • One point per Rs 200 spent on other categories 
  • (One Reward Point = Rs 1 in health credits) 
  • Redeemable on Apollo 24|7 app
 
Additional perks

  • Complimentary teleconsultation 
  • Doctor consultations at Apollo Hospitals 
  • Exclusive wellness plans 
  • Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year 
  • Two-year Priority Pass membership for international lounge access 
  • Complimentary Noise smartwatch worth Rs 7,999 on annual spends of Rs 6 lakh
ALSO READ: Creditors recover record ₹67,000 crore via IBC in FY25, up 42% from FY24
 
According to SBI Card’s website, users of the Apollo SBI Card Select variant will also receive complimentary access to wellness coaches and curated health content, along with milestone benefits on higher spends.
 
Designed for the wellness-conscious
 
"The new card is tailor-made for today’s health-aware customers who are looking for value while spending on healthcare," said Shobana Kamineni, executive chairperson of Apollo Health Co.
 
Annual charges
 
Apollo SBI Select is priced at Rs 1,499. However, cardholders can get renewal fee waivers based on annual spend of Rs 3 lakh.
First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

