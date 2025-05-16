SBI Card has partnered with Apollo HealthCo to launch a new co-branded cards that blend financial convenience with health care benefits, said a statement.

Health meets finance

Apollo SBI Card Select offer exclusive benefits in health care, pharmacy purchases, and wellness programmes under the Apollo umbrella, including Apollo 24|7, Apollo Hospitals, and Apollo Pharmacy.

"This health-focused card is a significant addition to our portfolio," said Ms. Salila Pande, managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Card.

Key benefits and features

Up to 10 per cent cash back on Apollo services

Additional up to 15 per cent back as health credits

Discounts on medicine orders and lab tests

Special offers on health checkups

Complimentary 1-year FITPASS PRO Membership

Rs 1,500 Apollo e-gift voucher on activation

Apollo Circle membership

Reward points:

Ten points per Rs 100 spent on Apollo 24|7 and Apollo Pharmacy

Two points per Rs 100 spent on dining, travel, movies, and entertainment

One point per Rs 200 spent on other categories

(One Reward Point = Rs 1 in health credits)

Redeemable on Apollo 24|7 app

Additional perks

Complimentary teleconsultation

Doctor consultations at Apollo Hospitals

Exclusive wellness plans

Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year

Two-year Priority Pass membership for international lounge access

Complimentary Noise smartwatch worth Rs 7,999 on annual spends of Rs 6 lakh

According to SBI Card’s website, users of the Apollo SBI Card Select variant will also receive complimentary access to wellness coaches and curated health content, along with milestone benefits on higher spends.

Designed for the wellness-conscious

"The new card is tailor-made for today’s health-aware customers who are looking for value while spending on healthcare," said Shobana Kamineni, executive chairperson of Apollo Health Co.

Annual charges

Apollo SBI Select is priced at Rs 1,499. However, cardholders can get renewal fee waivers based on annual spend of Rs 3 lakh.