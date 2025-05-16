Rs 7 cr for 3bhk! is Dualis Gurugram the next big luxury real estate bet?

For high-net-worth individuals looking to combine lifestyle with long-term investment, a new luxury housing project in Gurugram might be worth a closer look. Mumbai-based realty developer SPRE (Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate), in collaboration with Kreeva Group, has launched ‘The Dualis’, a Rs 1,400 crore premium residential project located in the prime Sector 46 of Gurugram.

Investment: ASK Property Fund has joined SPRE and KREEVA in this venture, collectively investing over Rs 270 crore. Developer Profiles: SPRE: With a development portfolio exceeding 142 million square feet, SPRE has a presence in major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata. Kanodia Group: A diversified conglomerate with interests in cement, hygiene, building solutions, media, and real estate Comprising two towers, each approximately 150 meters tall, 'The Dualis' offers 198 high-end 3 and 4-BHK residences ranging from 2,850 to 3,600 square feet. With over 60,000 square feet dedicated to amenities, the development is designed to cater to the discerning tastes of luxury homebuyers.

Earlier this week, Trump Residences in Gurugram, developed by Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers, sold out on launch day, recording Rs 3,250 crore in allotments. The project’s four ultra-premium penthouses, valued at Rs 125 crore, were also fully allotted, Smartworld Developers said in a statement on May 13.

Gurugram isn’t just riding the luxury housing wave — it’s leading it.

According to Haryana RETA data, project value in Gurugram more than doubled from Rs 45,000 crore in 2023 to Rs 88,000 crore in 2024, despite fewer projects (down from 239 in 2017 to 124 in 2024). This indicates a clear pivot toward large, premium housing developments over volume-driven launches.

Key luxury launches in Gurugram recently include:

Trump Towers Gurgaon: Rs 3,250 crore worth of units sold on launch day.

Elan The Emperor (Sector 106): Rs 1,100 crore ultra-luxury project under construction by Leighton Asia.

Sky Palazzo Residences (Sector 88B): Rs 510 crore premium launch by Trinity, built by BL Kashyap.



Moreover, with 23 ongoing projects expected to deliver around 11,900 residential units by 2029, Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) remains a prime draw for investors and homebuyers, according to online analytics platform PropEquity. In the NCR region, Gurugram accounts for 87% of all luxury segment launches, solidifying its dominance.

Gurugram has witnessed a price jump of 84% in the last five years , with average rates climbing from Rs 6,150 per sq. ft in 2020 to Rs 11,300 per square feet as per data analysed by Anarock, a real estate consultancy firm.

Why 'The Dualis' May Be Worth Your Attention

Location: Close to Golf Course Road, hospitals, international schools, and premium retail.

Design & Amenities: Large-format homes, 60,000+ sq. ft. of shared amenities, and SPRE’s luxury legacy.

“This collaboration is in line with our vision of expanding our footprint in key markets across India, while delivering high-quality residential projects that cater to the evolving needs of homebuyers,” said Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director, Group Promoter’s Office, MD & CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate. Project Overview Name: The Dualis

Developer: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, in partnership with Kreeva and ASK Property Fund

Location: Sector 46, Gurugram

Total Units: 198 ultra-luxury apartments

Towers: 2 high-rise towers, each approximately 150 meters tall

Configuration: 3 & 4 BHK residences

Size Range: Approximately 2,850 to 3,600 sq. ft.

Launch Date: May 15, 2025

Estimated Revenue: Rs 1,400 crore over the next five years Design & Architecture Structure: Ground + 45 floors

Layout: 4-to-core concept ensuring enhanced privacy and ventilation

Open Area: 80% open space within the project

Exclusive Features:

Private elevator lobbies

Floor-to-ceiling windows for ample natural light

Smart home automation systems Amenities & Lifestyle Clubhouse: 60,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with premium facilities

Wellness & Recreation:

Infinity swimming pool

Spa and wellness zones

Fully-equipped gymnasium

Yoga and meditation lawn

Jogging and cycling tracks

Reflexology area

Sun tanning deck

Barbeque area

Kids' play area

Landscaped gardens

Entertainment & Leisure:

Bowling alley simulator

Cricket practice pitch

Tennis court

Restaurant within the premises Work & Convenience: Co-working space

7 levels of car parking

5-tier security system

VRV-VRF cooling system for efficient climate control SPRE has a development potential of over 142 million square feet, with projects in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata, with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers. Investment Angle: Limited inventory of just 198 units ensures exclusivity and potential capital appreciation.

Pricing & Payment