India emerges as global leader in the number of IPOs year-to-date in 2023

Indian stock exchanges, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), have emerged as global leaders in terms of the number of IPOs, with no cross-border deals reported, revealed a report by EY India, a leading global professional services organization.





A total of 57 Indian corporates raised Rs 49,434 crore through main board IPOs in 2023, 17 per cent lower than the Rs 59,302 crore mobilized by 40 IPOs in 2022, according to the Prime Database. The record-breaking blockbuster year of 2021, with 63 IPOs raising a whopping Rs 1,18,723.17 crore, set a high benchmark. India's primary markets, comprising BSE and NSE, recorded 31 IPOs (including one InvIT) in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking a significant uptick compared to the same period in 2022 and the third quarter of 2023. This represents a remarkable 72% increase over Q4 2022 and a substantial 41% increase over the third quarter (Q3) 2023.

The fourth quarter of 2023 emerged as the standout period of the year, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the total listings in 2023. Following a slow start in the first half of the year, there was a significant surge in IPO activity during the second half, with over 18 companies filing their Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHPs) in Q4 2023, signaling a potentially brighter outlook for 2024.

"From a sectoral perspective, the Power & Utilities, Health, Automotive & Transportation, and Banking and Capital Markets sectors have emerged as the most active, based on recent DRHP filings. Furthermore, the recent amendment by market regulator Sebi to the Real Estate Investment Trusts Regulations, 2014, facilitating the creation of Small & Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs), is poised to spur further growth and innovation in the market," said the report.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Consumer Products & Retail, Diversified Industrial Products, Automotive & Transportation, and Technology sectors were particularly active, accounting for 21, 14, 9, and 9 IPOs, respectively, across main and SME markets.

Tata Technologies Limited led the issue size as the largest IPO (US$ 0.37 billion) in Q4 2023.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) markets showcased remarkable growth, witnessing 61 IPOs in Q4 2023, as compared to 34 and 47 IPOs in Q4 2022 and Q3 2023, respectively. This is a 79% and 30% increase compared to Q4 2022 and Q3 2023, respectively.

"Looking ahead to Q4FY24, the Indian IPO market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, buoyed by optimistic investor sentiment, a robust economy, and expectations of lower inflation and rate cuts in 2024. This positive environment is expected to fuel further growth in both the number and average size of mainboard and SME IPOs," said Adarsh Ranka, Partner and Financial Accounting Advisory Services Leader, member firm of EY Global.