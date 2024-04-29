India's craze for 'chai destinations' surges before International Tea Day

In a recent report by digital travel platform Agoda, there has been a surge in accommodation searches for tea-centric hill stations, aligning with the upcoming International Tea Day on May 21.

Known as ‘The Land of Chai’, India boasts extensive tea estates that blend tea culture with breathtaking mountain vistas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What are ‘chai destinations’?



Chai destinations refer to travel locations, particularly in India, which are renowned for tea experiences and heritage. These destinations offer visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in tea culture while enjoying breathtaking mountain views.

Key findings and insights



Top tea destinations of India – Ooty, Palampur and Chikmagalur – have shown the highest increase in web searches, surpassing other destinations like Darjeeling and Munnar. In Q1 2024, Ooty experienced a 46 per cent increase in searches compared to the same period in 2023, followed by Palampur at 44 per cent and Chikmagalur at 35 per cent.

For Krishna Rathi, senior country director, India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda, it is not surprising to see Indian travellers searching for new experiences or exploring the heritage and culture that the country has to offer. “While Indian travellers love traveling to unexplored destinations abroad, they also appreciate just how much there is to see and do within their own borders, and discover India’s landscapes and culture. The increasing popularity of destinations like Ooty and Palampur showcasing India’s unique chai experience is a prime example of this.”

Place to visit at ‘chai destinations’

In Ooty, some of the top places to visit include the Elk Hill temple dedicated to Lord Murugan, the Fernhill Palace, Mudumalai National Park, Ooty lake, botanical garden, Pykara waterfalls, Emerald dam and lake, Ooty thread garden, Catherine Falls, and the Taj Savoy Hotel bar.

In Palampur, popular attractions are the Chamunda Devi temple, Andretta Pottery, Neugal Khad, Van Vihar, Shiva temple, and Jakhni Mata temple.