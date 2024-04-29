Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's craze for 'chai destinations' surges before International Tea Day

India's craze for 'chai destinations' surges before International Tea Day

Popular Indian tea destinations, Ooty, Palampur, and Chikmagalur, outpace Darjeeling and Munnar in web searches

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a recent report by digital travel platform Agoda, there has been a surge in accommodation searches for tea-centric hill stations, aligning with the upcoming International Tea Day on May 21.
Known as ‘The Land of Chai’, India boasts extensive tea estates that blend tea culture with breathtaking mountain vistas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


What are ‘chai destinations’?
 
Chai destinations refer to travel locations, particularly in India, which are renowned for tea experiences and heritage. These destinations offer visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in tea culture while enjoying breathtaking mountain views.

Key findings and insights 
 
Top tea destinations of India – Ooty, Palampur and Chikmagalur – have shown the highest increase in web searches, surpassing other destinations like Darjeeling and Munnar. In Q1 2024, Ooty experienced a 46 per cent increase in searches compared to the same period in 2023, followed by Palampur at 44 per cent and Chikmagalur at 35 per cent.
For Krishna Rathi, senior country director, India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda, it is not surprising to see Indian travellers searching for new experiences or exploring the heritage and culture that the country has to offer. “While Indian travellers love traveling to unexplored destinations abroad, they also appreciate just how much there is to see and do within their own borders, and discover India’s landscapes and culture. The increasing popularity of destinations like Ooty and Palampur showcasing India’s unique chai experience is a prime example of this.”

Place to visit at ‘chai destinations’
In Ooty, some of the top places to visit include the Elk Hill temple dedicated to Lord Murugan, the Fernhill Palace, Mudumalai National Park, Ooty lake, botanical garden, Pykara waterfalls, Emerald dam and lake, Ooty thread garden, Catherine Falls, and the Taj Savoy Hotel bar. 
In Palampur, popular attractions are the Chamunda Devi temple, Andretta Pottery, Neugal Khad, Van Vihar, Shiva temple, and Jakhni Mata temple.

Also Read

Higher wage costs, lower price realisation add to tea companies' woes

Banks to revalue McLeod Russel's gardens amidst falling tea price

Mandatory 100% auction of dust tea grades heats up debate in tea industry

Signing off for Diwali: The best holiday destinations for the season

Lakshadweep to Digha: India's best beach holiday destinations beyond Goa

Every Rs 1,000 lost to fraud in India costs firms Rs 4,000: LexisNexis

Rental market hots up: Bengaluru tops cities with highest yield of 4.45%

May 1 will be a bank holiday: Full list of bank holidays in May 2024

Only 11% women investors have portfolio size upwards of Rs 5 lakh: survey

Cash still king? Rs 1.4 cr is monthly average ATM cash withdrawals in FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tea

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story