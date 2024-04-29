Home / Finance / Personal Finance / May 1 will be a bank holiday: Full list of bank holidays in May 2024

May 1 will be a bank holiday: Full list of bank holidays in May 2024

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, on May 1, 2024, bank operations will remain suspended in major cities due to May Day

You may need to tweak some of your plans as there are over 10 bank holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays, in May. Although the number of holidays varies depending on the state you are in.

Here is a list of bank holidays for May 2024:

May 1: Maharashtra Day/May Day (Labour Day) -- Banks are closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, Bihar.

May 7: Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa due to the third phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

May 8: Banks in West Bengal will be closed on the occasion of the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka on account of Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya.

May 11: Banks will remain closed on account of second Saturday 

May 13: Banks will remain closed in Srinagar on this day due to Lok Sabha elections

May 16: State Day- (Thursday)- Banks closed in Sikkim.

May 23: Banks will be closed in major cities due to Buddha Purnima.

May 25:  Banks will be closed in Agartala and Bhubaneswar because of the Lok Sabha elections and second Saturday.

May 5, 12, 19 and 26: Sunday

If you are planning to visit banks this month, make sure that you are aware of these holidays. However, the online banking and ATM services will remain active throughout the month.

