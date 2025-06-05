India's first BSE 1000 Index Fund is here: Invest in 1,000 cos with Rs 500

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF) on Thursday launched India’s first-ever index fund tracking the BSE 1000 Total Return Index, providing investors with a unique opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of the top 1,000 listed companies across large, mid, small, and micro-cap segments. The fund opened for subscription on 5 June under a New Fund Offer (NFO) that will run until June 19, 2025.

What is the Motilal Oswal BSE 1000 Index Fund?

This new fund passively replicates the BSE 1000 Total Return Index, which covers about 94% of India’s listed market capitalization, making it one of the most inclusive equity benchmarks in the country. It spans 22 sectors, offering investors exposure to both industry leaders and high-growth emerging businesses.

It offers exposure to a mix of established market leaders and emerging companies across 22 sectors, with the top-10 stock weight capped at 33%, thereby helping to reduce concentration risk. The index also includes micro-cap companies, whose market capitalization and liquidity have grown approximately 5× and 14× respectively over the past five years. All within a passive, free-float weighted structure with semi-annual rebalancing. Key Fund Details: NFO Period: June 5, 2025 to June 19, 2025 Investment Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by BSE 1000, subject to tracking error. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objectives of the scheme will be achieved.

Benchmark: BSE 1000 Total Return Index Investor Profile: This product is suitable for investors who are seeking long-term capital growth and return that corresponds to the BSE 1000 Total Return Index, subject to tracking error. Minimum application: During the NFO and ongoing Bases: For Lump sum: ₹ 500 and multiples of ₹ 1 thereafter. For the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the minimum instalment amount, frequency, number of instalments, and choice of SIP date/day are different and as specified in the Scheme Information Document. Exit load: 1 % - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment.

Nil - thereafter. Why this fund matters: Broad Diversification: Covers companies across all market caps and sectors

Reduced Concentration Risk: Top 10 stocks capped at ~33%

Passive & Cost-Effective: Semi-annual rebalancing, no active stock picking

Aligned with India’s Growth: Reflects economic trends in infrastructure, manufacturing, tech, and more According to MOAMCs internal research, India is expected to continue on a strong growth trajectory, supported by strong fundamentals, supportive policies, and robust domestic demand. The International Monetary Fund (‘IMF’) projects India’s GDP growth at 6.2% in 2025 and 6.3% in 2026 economies. "This growth is aligned with India’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, which aims to transform the country into a fully developed, high-income nation by 2047, with a targeted GDP of $23–$35 trillion and per capita income of $15,000–$20,000. As India progresses in areas like technology, manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure, opportunities are likely to arise across multiple sectors. A diversified portfolio like the BSE 1000, encompassing a wide range of listed companies, offers investors a structured way to participate in this evolving growth landscape," Motilal Oswal said in a statement.

Who Should invest? This fund is ideal for: Long-term investors seeking capital growth

Those looking for passive, diversified exposure to India’s equity markets

Investors wanting to ride India’s transformation journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 “We are proud to launch India’s first index fund tracking the BSE 1000 Total Return Index, giving investors access to India’s largest and most inclusive equity index. This fund aims to captures the performance of 1,000 companies spanning large, mid, small, and micro-cap companies across 22 sectors. It provides a diversified exposure to India’s corporate sector and is a natural evolution for investors seeking a passive investment option," said Pratik Oswal, Chief of– Passive Business, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (‘MOAMC’):