HNIs aim for early retirement but low savings and planning hold them back

High networth individuals (HNIs) in India aspire for early retirement, entrepreneurship and foreign education for children, but lower savings, lack of personalised planning and financial discipline pose challenges to their plans, according to a survey by Marcellus Investment Managers and Dun & Bradstreet.

The survey, which covered over 465 HNI households across 28 cities, shows that 43 per cent of HNIs save less than 20 per cent of their post-tax income.

The saving rate is higher for the top income brackets within HNIs. Sixty-three per cent of HNI households with over Rs 10 crore annual income save over 30 per cent of their earnings.