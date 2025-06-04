Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HNIs aim for early retirement but low savings and planning hold them back

HNIs aim for early retirement but low savings and planning hold them back

A Marcellus and Dun & Bradstreet survey shows that Indian HNIs want early retirement and education abroad for children, but poor saving habits and planning hinder goals

Retirement Plan, Retirement
According to the study, most HNIs believe that professional financial planning is key to realising their goals. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
High networth individuals (HNIs) in India aspire for early retirement, entrepreneurship and foreign education for children, but lower savings, lack of personalised planning and financial discipline pose challenges to their plans, according to a survey by Marcellus Investment Managers and Dun & Bradstreet.
 
The survey, which covered over 465 HNI households across 28 cities, shows that 43 per cent of HNIs save less than 20 per cent of their post-tax income.
 
The saving rate is higher for the top income brackets within HNIs. Sixty-three per cent of HNI households with over Rs 10 crore annual income save over 30 per cent of their earnings. 
 
However, their allocation is skewed towards real estate.
 
"Only 17 per cent allocate more than 30 per cent to equities. Forty-four per cent of these households say they are 'very comfortable' with equity investing, but still 65 per cent of them exclusively allocate 10 per cent to 20 per cent to gold/silver and 48 per cent of them allocate more than 30 per cent to real estate," the report stated.
 
According to the study, most HNIs believe that professional financial planning is key to realising their goals.
 
"Eighty-two per cent believe professional financial planning is key to achieving long-term financial goals. Fifty-one per cent HNIs seek more guidance on diversification. Thirty-two per cent seek goal planning, and 38 per cent seek personalised asset allocation tailored to their goals and risk," it said.   
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Suitable bets for cost-sensitive investors seeking market returns

International travel spend by Indians up 25% to $31.7 bn in FY24: Report

Kotak Mahindra's Shanti Ekambaram tops 2025 Women Leaders list, says Hurun

India's top women artists: 87-yr old Arpita Singh tops with Rs 23 cr sales

June 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

Topics :HNIsretirementInvestment

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story