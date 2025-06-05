82% Indians on a job hunt, prioritise work-life balance as much as money

The report is based on comprehensive primary research involving over 1,000 professionals across India, spanning various sectors, age groups, cities, industries, and educational backgrounds.

Job Retention Confidence Rises Sharply in 2025–26, Especially Among Professionals in Large Firms and Tier-1 Cities

The report indicates that 73% of professionals are confident about retaining their jobs this year, an 11 percentage point increase from the previous year. Confidence levels vary by location and company size, with 31% of professionals in Tier-1 cities feeling ‘extremely confident’ about job retention, compared to only 18% in Tier-2 cities. Additionally, 85% of professionals in companies with over 5,000 employees express confidence in job retention, while the figure drops to 58% among those in companies with fewer than 50 employees.

The report also suggests professionals are prioritising work-life balance as much as salary, with 19% citing each as the top factors influencing their job search. Notably, 26% of professionals aged 44–60 rank work-life balance higher than pay, highlighting a growing demand for flexibility and well-being at work.