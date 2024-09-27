Indians flock to visa-free destinations, spend up to 70,000/person on trips

Indians are travelling abroad in greater numbers, with a sharp 12% increase in departures during the first half of 2024 compared to pre-Covid levels, according to a report by rating agency CRISIL. Indian tourists, who accounted for 2.4% of the global outbound travel market in 2019, are now becoming a crucial part of the global tourism landscape.

Increased disposable income, better airline connectivity, and simplified visa processes have made it easier for Indians to travel abroad. "The rise in disposable income has made international travel more affordable, and improved airline connectivity has made foreign destinations more accessible, the report said.

What’s driving the change in travel preferences?

Indians are no longer just seeking typical holidays. Many are opting for unique experiences such as wellness retreats and adventure trips. The demand for international destinations is growing, especially in places where trips are now cost-effective. In fact, a five-day all-inclusive trip from Mumbai to Bangkok during Diwali week, with accommodation in a five-star hotel, could cost around 7% less than a trip to Goa.





"In the past year, last-minute bookings to visa-free destinations have surged by about 20-25%. We've even seen customers booking trips while en route to the airport! Hotels are responding with enticing last-minute deals, making spontaneous international travel incredibly convenient," said Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder, Pickyourtrail. With four-star accommodation, the cost of a trip to Bangkok and Goa becomes almost similar. “International destinations are increasingly becoming attractive, with trips sometimes only 5-10% more expensive than domestic travel,” according to Pickyourtrail, an online travel platform.

"As more nations recognise the potential of the Indian market, we anticipate a rise in visa-free options ahead," he added.

Where are Indians travelling?

Countries that don’t require visas, such as Thailand, Maldives, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, are increasingly popular. Pickyourtrail has witnessed a 20-25% rise in last-minute bookings to visa-free countries over the past year. The convenience of these visa-free destinations is drawing more Indian tourists, especially for short getaways.

“Many travellers are taking advantage of public holidays to book 3-4 day trips,” according to the booking platform. Long weekend getaways to these destinations have seen a 7-10% increase. For many, it's about convenience, as they can squeeze in international holidays without extensive planning.

How long are Indians staying abroad?

According to data from Pickyourtrail, the average stay for Indian tourists in visa-free countries is around 5-7 days:

Thailand: approximately 6 days

Maldives: 4 days

Malaysia: 5 days

Sri Lanka: 4-5 days

These short trips fit well with the preferences of young professionals, couples, and families, particularly those between the ages of 25 and 45. Most travellers are from major metropolitan areas like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka.

What are Indian travellers looking for?

A combination of relaxation and adventure seems to be the key for Indian tourists. From beach holidays and water sports to cultural experiences and exploring local markets, travellers are seeking varied experiences. Culinary tourism is also gaining popularity, with many travellers keen on trying local cuisines wherever they go.

How much are Indians spending?

For a week-long international trip, the usual budget for Indian travellers ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 per person, according to Pickyourtrail. Value-for-money deals and package options are preferred, allowing travellers to enjoy more for less.

Travellers are more interested in balancing cost with experience. "Indians are increasingly opting for value-for-money options that still offer a great travel experience," says the travel platform.