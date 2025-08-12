Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Indian Largecap IT stocks: A relative safe haven amid market volatility?

Indian Largecap IT stocks: A relative safe haven amid market volatility?

With IT's weight in the Nifty near decade lows, analysts suggest the sector could offer relative outperformance in volatile markets

Indian IT services, artificial intelligence in IT, generative AI in tech, AI cost savings, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian largecap IT stocks, once trading at premium valuations, have seen a sharp derating amid a sectoral slowdown, persistent negative news flow, and an uncertain global demand outlook. Industry bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has seen its trailing twelve-month price-to-earnings (PE) ratio fall from 41x to around 20x, even as its profit CAGR stood at 8.5% and stock CAGR at about 6% over the past five years.
 
While the Nifty IT Total Return Index (TRI) and sectoral earnings per share (EPS) have compounded at roughly 12.5% annually over the past two decades, the index has lagged the broader Nifty over the last three to five years.
 
Analysts at DSP Mutual Fund note that IT’s weight in the Nifty is now hovering near decade lows, but the sector’s fundamentals remain robust, with top-tier companies continuing to deliver return on invested capital (ROIC) above 40%. This could set the stage for relative outperformance if valuations correct further.
 
However, this positioning is more about relative safety than absolute return potential. Market strategists at DSP MF suggest that in the current volatile environment, a defensive portfolio comprising largecap IT, banks, and select other blue-chip stocks could help investors weather short-term turbulence while preserving capital.
 
"With IT’s weight in the Nifty near decade lows, and leading firms still generating ROICs above 40%, the sector may offer relative outperformance if valuations fall further. This doesn’t signal that these stocks can deliver absolute returns, but when compared to the rest of the market, this may act as a relatively better investment avenue. The defensive bucket of IT, Banks and a few other largecap stocks can be used to tide over the market volatility," said Sahil Kapoor, Market Strategist and Head of Products at DSP Mutual Fund. 
 
Indian largecap IT stocks have significantly derated.
  What’s driving this opportunity?
IT’s weight in the Nifty is near decade lows
Leading firms are still generating ROICs above 40%
The sector may offer relative outperformance if valuations fall further
The defensive bucket of IT, Banks and a few other largecap stocks can be used to tide over the market volatility
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eaton Tech leases 1.5 lakh sq. ft. office in Pune for ₹1.65 cr monthly rent

Premium

Home insurance claims: Begin repairs only after surveyor's inspection

E-20 compliance and insurance claim: Here's what you need to know

Income Tax Bill 2025: Key changes for property owners, taxpayers, investors

RBI leaves it to banks to decide minimum balance rule:What it means for you

Topics :IT stocks

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story