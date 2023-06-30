Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Small savings schemes interest rates hiked by 30 bps for July-Sept quarter

Small savings schemes interest rates hiked by 30 bps for July-Sept quarter

Interest rates on term deposits for three years and five years have been retained at 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday raised interest rates on select saving schemes by up to 0.3 per cent for the July-September quarter in line with the high-interest rates in the banking system.
The highest increase of 0.3 per cent was for the five-year recurring deposit (RD). During the second quarter of the current fiscal, RD holders would get 6.5 per cent against the existing 6.2 per cent, as per the finance ministry notification.

With the revision, a one-year term deposit with post offices will now earn 0.1 percentage higher point at 6.9 per cent and for the two years tenor -- 7 per cent (up from 6.9 per cent).
However, interest rates on term deposits for three years and five years have been retained at 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent. The interest rates for popular PPF and savings deposits are retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) remained unchanged at 7.7 per cent for July 1 to September 30, 2023, period.
The new rate for the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi too stood at the existing level of 8 per cent.

The interest rate on the senior citizen savings scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is 8.2 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively.
Interest rates were increased in the last (January-March) quarter as well as the April-June quarter.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.
There is no increase in interest rate for Monthly Income Scheme, and this will earn 7.4 per cent for the investors.

The Reserve Bank since May has raised the benchmark lending rate by 2.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, prompting banks to raise interest rates on deposits as well.
The RBI has maintained the status quo on policy rate in the last two consecutive Monetary Policy Committee meetings. 

Also Read

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Finance Ministry sharply raises small savings rates for March quarter

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Govt hikes interest rate on post office savings schemes by up to 1.1bps

Charts:182 of 200 firms in BSE 200 index see profit rise by 5% on year

Filing your returns? Know key changes in ITR for assessment year 2023-24

Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Novice investors should shun yesterday's winners, diversify across sectors

Topics :interest ratesmall savings schemesfinance sector

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story