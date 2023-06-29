Novice investors should shun yesterday's winners, diversify across sectors

“Any asset that has surged rapidly tends to grab the headlines, spurring people to invest. Frequently, they do this without grasping the nuances of that asset class. When it undergoes a correction subsequently, these investors experience disappointment and heartache,” says Mayank Bhatnagar, chief operating officer, FinEdge. New investors should make a cautious entry into the equity market.

The Indian stock market soared to fresh peaks this week. Reports reveal a mixed trend of some existing investors booking profits and retreating from direct equities, and new investors being drawn to it (as is evident from new demat account openings touching a nine-month high in May). At the same time, equity mutual fund (MF) inflows have skewed towards mid- and small-cap funds.