Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Investment-worthy value stocks see sharp dip, says ICICI Securities

Investment-worthy value stocks see sharp dip, says ICICI Securities

The population of 'investable value stocks' largely comprises names related to financials, 'fossil fuel energy' and other materials

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Brokerage ICICI Securities believes 'investable value stocks' are diminishing sharply and now largely comprise companies related to financials, 'fossil fuel energy and other materials.

The proportion of ‘investable value stocks’ within the top 1,000 universe has dropped sharply to 10% from 17% at the start of the calendar year 2023, as per its calculation. 

ICICI defines value strategy as picking stocks wherein the market is pessimistic about the growth prospects of a company to start with, while the fundamentals of the company remain robust amid improving near-term growth prospects.
For identifying value picks, ICICI Securities has applied a combination of: (a) unwarranted market pessimism as measured by our proprietary ‘market implied long-term growth value’ (MILTGV) framework; (b) earnings yield > bond yield; and (c) P/B ratio. 

""As the broader market rally continues, the number of stocks with the minimum quality attribute of trailing RoE > 14% and trading at earnings yield > bond yield, has dropped from 171 to 104 within the universe of the top-1,000 stocks by market capitalisation. Out of 104 companies, 73% have private ownership while 27% have government ownership," said Vinod Karki of ICICI Securities.

Percentage of investable value stocks within the top-1,000 universe drops well below the long-term median

Value traps are avoided by filtering out sharp earnings downgrades, or sharp relative underperformance while keeping a qualitative check in terms of a fundamental BUY rating.''

Avoiding value traps: Stocks are valued lower for various reasons related to uncertainty about their future fundamentals and the risk of buying into a ‘value trap’ always exists. Also, a value stock could be ignored for an extended period of time due
to behavioural biases resulting from emerging investment paradigms or themes recent example is of ESG risk exposure stocks becoming unpopular). 

Is the macro environment conducive for value stocks?

In an earlier report titled 'iLens Screener', the brokerage house had observed that the value factor started to outperform since FY21. It attributed this outperformance of the value factor to macro demand in the economy, which is largely emanating from sectors related to; (a) the investment cycle (includes the buoyant real estate cycle); (b) the credit cycle accompanied by the bottom formation in the NPA cycle and (c) buoyant demand and price realisation for commodities.

Value stocks  (including a few non-rated names) sorted in ascending order from ‘deep value to value’

"Stocks related to the aforementioned sectors are typically capital-intensive, cyclical and value stocks. Our back-testing indicates that as long as the investment, commodity and credit cycle continue to be robust, value stocks will have the necessary catalysts to keep outperforming. Pockets of discretionary consumption are also showing robust demand, but they typically fall under growth stocks," said Niraj Karnani of ICICI Securities.

Percentage of investable value stocks (EY>BY and RoE>14%) within large, mid, small and microcap universe



The brokerage has divided value stocks under its coverage universe into buckets of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks and sorted in ascending order from ‘deep value to value’.

In the large-cap space, ICICI Securities sees value in ONGC,  Coal India, NTPC, GAIL,  SBI, Axis Bank.

Sectoral Distribution of value stocks having EY>BY and RoE>14%


Also Read

Adani Total Gas, Zomato, Nykaa and more: Top large caps MFs bought in May

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Small- and mid-cap shares raced ahead of large caps in April, shows data

ICICI Securities to become 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank after delisting

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

Credit card defaults rise by Rs 951 cr: What happens when you default

Last month to deposit Rs 2000 and other money deadlines in September

NFO launch: Kotak's new multi-asset allocation fund, should you invest?

Managing rent, setting up investment strategy: Top personal finance stories

Biz cycle funds can generate alpha but carry risks: What should you do?

Topics :Financialsstock market tradingS&P BSE SensexNifty stocks

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story