Jharkhand hikes employees' dearness allowance by 3%: Check benefits

The Jharkhand government has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees to 53 per cent of basic pay effective July 1 of this year and up from 50 per cent. Dearness relief for pensioners has also been increased by 3 percentage points, raising it to 53 per cent.

The two proposals were approved during a cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The hikes will benefit more than 300,000 employees and pensioners.

DA hike, gratuity limit increased for govt employees

The central government recently announced a 4 per cent hike in DA for its employees, bringing it to 50 per cent of basic salary. This increase has led to substantial enhancements in various other allowances, including retirement benefits and gratuity, offering significant advantages to certain government employees.

Following the DA hike reaching 50 per cent of the basic salary, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) had previously issued a notification on May 30 announcing the gratuity limit revision for central government employees. This revised gratuity limit also came into effect on January 1, 2024.

Before that the West Bengal government announced a 4 per cent increase in DA for its government employees, effective April 1.

To check if DA has been credited to salary or pension, government employees can follow these steps:

Review your monthly salary slip which lists all components of a salary, including the basic pay, DA, and other allowances.

Check your bank statement for the month in which you expect the DA to be credited. The salary credited by your employer should include the updated DA amount.

Compare the credited amount with previous months to see if there is an increase corresponding to the DA hike.

Many government departments and organisations have dedicated employee portals where you can log in to view your salary details, including DA. Check if your organisation provides such a facility.

If you do not see the expected changes in your salary slip or bank statement, contact your HR or finance department directly. They can provide clarification on whether the DA has been credited and if there are any delays. Be prepared to provide any necessary documentation or identification when making inquiries