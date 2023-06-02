Link your PAN and Aadhaar by June 30: Here's all you need to know

- Visit the e-filing portal
- Enter PAN and Aadhaar details
- If the two are linked, no further action is needed
- If not, log into www.incometax.gov.in using PAN as the user ID
- Go to e-file > e-pay tax > New payment
- Choose 'income tax' tab, select assessment year 2024-25
- Select ‘Other receipts (500)’ and continue
- Rs 1,000 will be the filled in amount, click on continue
- Choose your bank account and proceed to payment
- You can download the receipt by clicking on e-File > e-Pay Tax > Payment History
- Now, click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ tab on left hand side menu of the e-filing portal’s homepage
- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar and validate the information