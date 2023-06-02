A safe home: How to prevent injurious falls, manage risks

“According to statistics, about 14 per cent to 53 per cent fatal and non-fatal injuries in the elderly (above the age of 65) are due to falls, with the associated mortality standing at as high as 86 per cent. Although falls are a common occurrence in the elderly, it is their associated complications that can make matters worse. Recovery from falling also becomes difficult after a certain age,” says Dr Vishal Sehgal, president of Portea Medical, a homecare services company.

The news about Biden should draw attention to injurious or fatal falls, particularly among the elderly. WHO estimates there are some 684,000 fatal falls occur each year, making it the second leading cause of unintentional injury after road traffic mishaps.