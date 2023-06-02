Safe money: what you should and shouldn't do if you get fake currency notes

Sharma, 42, is not the only one stuck with fake currency. According to the latest annual report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), fake note circulation is increasing. The number of fake notes of Rs 500 denomination detected has increased by 14.4 per cent to 91,110 pieces in 2022–23 compared to the previous year. There are more Rs 500 fake notes in circulation than Rs 2,000, the RBI's annual report shows.

Radhika Sharma (name changed) an overseas trader in Mumbai, was in a hurry one evening when she paid off the taxi driver as she reached her destination. Her cellphone was dead, so ditched Uber’s service that allows digital payment for a Kali Pili. She 'broke' the pink Rs 2,000 note and left with three Rs 500 ones and some change. "I hastily dump the notes in your purse and rush for my shift. The next day, when I went to use the note elsewhere, the cashier checked the note against fluorescent blue light, and said it was fake," says Sharma.