Karnataka Bank increases fixed deposit interest offering up to 7.5 %

Karnataka Bank increases fixed deposit interest offering up to 7.5 %

Lender offers 3.50% rate to general citizens on deposits with tenures ranging from seven to 45 days

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Karnataka Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for callable and non-callable deposits, effective December 2. The new rates range between 3.5 per cent and 7.50 per cent for general customers, depending on deposit tenures spanning seven days to 10 years. An interest rate of 7.50 per cent is available to general citizens, while senior citizens can enjoy a higher rate of 8 per cent for a tenure of 375 days.
 
Karnataka Bank offers an interest rate of 3.50 per cent for general citizens on deposits with tenures ranging from seven to 45 days, and 4 per cent for tenures of 46 to 90 days. For tenures between 91 and 179 days, the interest rate is 5.25 per cent. Deposits held for 180 days to less than 1 year earn a 6.25 per cent interest rate, while tenures of one to two years come with a 7.25 per cent rate. The 7.50 per cent rate is provided for a specific tenure of 375 days. For deposits with durations of more than two years and up to 5 years, the bank offers 6.50 per cent, and tenures exceeding 5 years up to 10 years are eligible for a 5.80 per cent rate.  FD interest rates
 
 
Separately, Canara Bank revised its FD rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore from December 1, 2024. The revised rates range from 4 per cent to 7.40 per cent for the general public and 4 per cent to 7.90 per cent for senior citizens on callable deposits.

YES Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below Rs 3 crore, effective November 5, 2024. The bank has reduced the interest rate on 18-month fixed deposits by 25 basis points, lowering it from 8 per cent to 7.75 per cent per annum.
 
IDFC FIRST Bank revised its FD rates for amounts below Rs 3 crore. For regular customers, FD rates range from 3 per cent to 7.90 per cent for tenures of 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get higher rates, ranging from 3.50 per cent to 8.40 per cent.
First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

