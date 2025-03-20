Kotak Mutual Fund introduces 'Choti SIP' to make investing more accessible

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (KMAMC) has announced the launch of ‘Choti SIP’, a small-ticket Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) designed to make mutual fund investments more accessible to a broader audience.

The initiative aligns with recent guidelines introduced by Sebi and AMFI to encourage more Indians to participate in wealth creation.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund. With ‘Choti SIP’, investors can now start their investment journey with a minimum monthly contribution of just Rs 250. The facility will be available for all eligible schemes of

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have been an excellent way to bring new investors and kick-start their mutual fund journey. With the launch of Choti SIP, a new investor can begin their wealth creation journey with a minimum amount of Rs. 250. We can call it 'Choti Rakam – Bada Kadam'," said Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, KMAMC. "Only about 54 million unique investors of India's population are mutual fund investors, leaving a massive, untapped opportunity for penetration and bringing the Indian saver closer to financial freedom.

Key features of Choti SIP:

Minimum investment amount: Rs 250 per month

Eligibility: First-time mutual fund investors only

Investment mode: Growth Option only

Commitment: Minimum 60 monthly instalments

Payment options: NACH or UPI auto-pay only

The rationale behind 'Choti SIP' is to lower the entry barrier for retail investors, making mutual funds more accessible to individuals who may have been hesitant to invest due to higher minimum investment requirements.

KMAMC advises investors to consult their financial advisors before making investment decisions. The company does not guarantee or promise any returns on investments. However, the initiative is expected to help inculcate a habit of disciplined investing among new investors, enabling them to achieve their financial goals over time.

(Note: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully)