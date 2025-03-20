Axis Bank revises Vistara Credit Card terms & conditions from April 18

Axis Bank has announced revisions to the terms and conditions of its Vistara co-branded credit cards in light of Vistara’s merger with Air India. These changes, effective from April 18, will impact renewal benefits, fee structures, and rewards associated with the credit card.

Key changes effective from April 18, 2025:

Annual fee waiver: The annual fee for Axis Bank Vistara Credit Cards due for renewal from April 18, 2025, onwards will be waived.

Also Read

Discontinuation of select benefits: The following perks will no longer be available:

Complimentary Maharaja Club tier memberships.

Renewal benefit of complimentary ticket vouchers.

Spends milestone benefits of complimentary tickets or vouchers.

Maharaja points earning continues: Cardholders will continue to earn Maharaja Points on eligible spends, with validity and redemption terms governed by Air India’s Maharaja Club program.

Continued card usability: Customers can continue using the Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card for both domestic and international transactions, including online and in-store purchases.

Other perks remain: Benefits such as lounge access, golf privileges, and dining offers will continue as per existing policies.

Illustrative scenarios:

Case 1: A customer whose Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card is due for renewal on March 25, 2025, will be required to pay the annual fee. They will also be eligible for a welcome ticket voucher, milestone spends benefits, and Maharaja Points for a year from the card renewal date.

Case 2: A customer whose Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card is due for renewal on April 25, 2025, will have their annual fee waived. They can continue earning Maharaja Points on eligible spends but will not receive a welcome ticket voucher, class upgrade vouchers, tier memberships, or milestone spends benefit vouchers.

Eligible spends for Maharaja points

Cardholders can earn Maharaja Points across various spending categories except for specific exclusions:

Rent Payments

Wallet Load Transactions

Utility Bill Payments

Government Services

Insurance Payments

Jewellery, Gold, Silver, Precious Stones & Metals, Watches

For any further clarifications, customers are encouraged to reach out to Axis Bank’s phone banking team at 1800 103 5577.