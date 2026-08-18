Largecaps for stability, mid and smallcap funds for higher returns

However, valuations are no longer cheap. “Valuations in parts of the midcap and smallcap universe are less comfortable than they were a year or two ago,” says Mehta.

How much an investor should allocate to each market-cap segment depends on the investor’s circumstances. “Broadly, a conservative equity investor can keep at least 70-75 per cent of the equity portfolio in largecaps. A moderate investor can consider around 50-55 per cent in largecaps, 30-35 per cent in midcaps and 10-15 per cent in smallcaps. An aggressive investor with a genuinely long horizon may allocate around 35-40 per cent each to largecaps and midcaps and 20-25 per cent to smallcaps,” says Nitin Agrawal, CEO, mutual funds, InCred Money. The suggested allocation for an aggressive investor is suitable only for someone who can withstand a 30-40 per cent drawdown without panic-selling.