Learning a western musical instruments sees uptick in popularity

From the grandeur of opera houses to the intimacy of jazz bars, from festival stages to experimental collaborations, Western musical instruments in India are attracting new aficionados in unexpected ways.

Western classical music typically features a diverse range of instruments grouped into several families such as string family (violin, viola), woodwind family (clarinet, flute), brass family (trumpet, French horn), percussion family (drum, xylophone) and keyboard instruments such as the piano, and the more elusive organ. Each of these instruments contributes its own unique voice to the rich tapestry of Western classical music.

According to TechSci Research’s latest report, the market for western musical instruments in India was valued at approximately $150.45 million in 2024 and is projected to hit $260.89 million by 2030. There is a growing appetite for fresh, innovative, and immersive live events. In line with this, the performance of Western instruments is moving beyond their isolated silos of tradition to engage with newer and younger audiences.

What's more, an increasing number of Indians, both young and old, are lining up for musical lessons in the western classical tradition. But before you sign up, you should be sure of why you want to learn that particular instrument, because most of these classes cost a pretty penny. Also, when selecting an institution or tutor, consider factors such as the qualifications of instructors, class structure (individual vs. group), curriculum, and how well the schedule aligns with your availability. It's advisable to contact the institutions or tutors directly to obtain the most current information on course offerings and fees.

Fees for one-on-one classes can range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 per hour and can even go up to Rs 3,000 per hour, while group classes range from Rs 400 to Rs 800 per hour. Monthly fees vary based on the number of classes. If you're seeking institutions in India that offer instruction in piano, trumpet, and clarinet, some of the prestigious institutions are Delhi School of Music (New Delhi) which offers western classical music training in various instruments, including piano and clarinet. The Calcutta School of Music in Kolkata offers comprehensive music education covering instruments such as piano and clarinet. Then there are institutes with multiple branches across India such as Furtados School of Music, Bridge Music Academy. Online music platforms like UrbanPro, Artium Academy, and Tonebase.

Piano (Wo)Man What is so special about the piano when compared with other instruments is that it much more versatile. According to Mumbai-based pianist and teacher Kersi Gazdar, who has over three decades of experience with the instrument, “In most instruments like flute, you can only play one note at a time. But in piano, you can play multiple notes together because you've got ten fingers and hence you can play nine to ten notes at the same time. There are 88 notes in a piano. And your one hand could be playing harmonic notes and the other be playing chords.”

Piano is trending in music circles globally, as well as in India. A lot of international schools now have music as a curriculum and piano as an instrument, and there's a lot more awareness with YouTube and other streaming platforms. Plus, it can be seen in the lobbies of many five-star hotels, as well as in advertisements and on billboards. At the end of the day, the piano exudes a certain class and status, reminiscent of European elites. If you have the space, you can even buy one for home, though it can be expensive. An upright acoustic piano typically starts at Rs 3 lakh, while a Steinway concert nine-foot grand piano can set you back by a cool Rs 4 crore.

Maintaining a piano is also critical, else the notes could sound horribly wrong, with regular tuning required. “You should keep a piano away from humidity, especially in the monsoon, may be you can keep a dehumidifier or an AC running," recommends Gazdar. "And tune it at least once in six to nine eight months, and the piano will be well maintained.” Be Blown Away By Trumpet How does a simple metal tube transform into a magnificent sound that engages the listeners? The trumpet offers versatility, portability, and a rich musical history. Whether you want to play in a band, perform solo, or explore different music genres, the trumpet provides countless opportunities for growth and enjoyment.

The trumpet makes a regular appearance in military bands as wellas mainstream music orchestras. “Initially, it is very difficult. It takes five years at least to understand this," says says Robin Fargose, who has been playing the trumpet for 25 years now with artists such as Mohit Chauhan, Sachin Jigar, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and the Indian Idol show. "Many people fail or they get stuck at run of the mill playing." But a word of caution, he says. “Make sure your teeth are good, not protruding. If they are not aligned correctly, then you cannot pitch the sound," he warns.

A basic trumpet costs about Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, but the kind that artists like Fargose use professionally can cost as much as Rs 6 lakh. The Versatile Clarinet You can play many styles and genres of music on the clarinet. The clarinet's diversity in sound allows it to sit comfortably in a jazz band, a classical wind ensemble, a traditional orchestra, or even common varieties of folk music. Like all woodwind instruments, one is free to express themselves on the clarinet and have a lot of fun with improvisations. “It’s a bit difficult to find and access teachers and training institutes for clarinets," says Mumbai-based artist Ashton Colaço, who was introduced to the instrument at Don Bosco Matunga school in Mumbai which has a full, traditional brass band. "A proper teacher in earlier days were priests and Brothers in the church who used to play instruments.” As for demand, he says that India doesn't have a strong western instrument culture.