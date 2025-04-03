ChrysCapital's Kukreja, wife buy Rs 155 cr bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links

Two high-profile bungalow deals in Delhi’s posh Golf Links area have occurred in the last two month. First Sanjay Kukreja, chief investment officer at a private equity firm, Chryscapital Management Company, and his wife Shaveta Sharma, CEO and managing director at Central Square Foundation, have bought a property for Rs 155 crore from the seller Pradeep Varma, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Varma in turn has bought a bungalow in the same area for Rs 78.50 crore after selling his property to Kukreja and Sharma, property documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

Sanjay Kukreja and Shaveta Sharma paid a stamp duty of Rs 9.30 crore for the Rs 155 crore property deal in Delhi’s upscale Golf Links area. The property spans 11,250 sq. ft with a plinth area of 7,993 sq. ft.

The transaction was registered on February 7, according to property documents.

Pradeep Varma, purchased a bungalow in the same area from Naraind Kapur and his family for Rs 78.5 crore, paying a stamp duty of Rs 5.49 crore. This transaction was registered on February 15. The bungalow sits on a plot of 6,498 sq. ft with a plinth area of 14,625 sq. ft, the documents showed.

Golf Links has become popular among corporate leaders and HNIs, with recent high-value purchases by prominent individuals such as Vasudha Rohatgi and Maxop Engineering director Shailesh Arora.

Also Read

Point to note: The Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) in Delhi is a highly regulated area due to its status as a designated heritage zone. This means that any construction or renovation within the zone is subject to strict rules aimed at preserving the historical and architectural integrity of the area. These regulations include limitations on the height of buildings, the floor-area ratio (which controls how much space can be built on a given plot of land), and norms for reconstructing existing properties.

In 2024, a 900 sq yard bungalow was sold for almost Rs 100 crore in Delhi’s Sunder Nagar area, according to industry sources.

In February 2023, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi- Vasudha Rohatgi- purchased a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Golf Links for Rs 160 crore.

Bhanu Chopra, founder of RateGain, purchased a bungalow in Golf Links for Rs 127.5 crore in February 2023.

Maxop Engineering director Shailesh Arora has purchased a 575-square yard bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 68.5 crore in February 2023.