Less paperwork, more investment: Sebi launches single-window entry for FPIs

- Sovereign wealth funds
- Central banks
- Government-owned investment funds
- Multilateral institutions (World Bank, ADB, etc.)
- Highly regulated public retail funds
- Insurance companies
- Pension funds
- FPI (to invest in listed shares and bonds)
- FVCI (to invest in unlisted startups and private companies without filing new documents every time.
- Retail schemes in IFSCs (like in GIFT City) with an Indian sponsor or manager can now register as FPIs too.
- This widens the pool of investors who can bring foreign money into India.
- Sebi also clarified that sponsor contributions from resident Indian entities must be below 10% of the fund corpus, to avoid conflicting rules between Sebi and IFSCA.
- This prevents accidental non-compliance and gives funds clarity to operate smoothly.
- More foreign money = deeper, more stable markets
- Large, low-risk investors like sovereign funds tend to invest steadily. Their participation can:
- Improve liquidity
- Lower volatility
- Support long-term market growth
- Dual registration (FPI + FVCI) means these investors can support both listed companies and startups.
- This strengthens India’s startup ecosystem and job creation.
- More confidence in India as a global investment hub
- When regulations become simpler and more transparent, foreign investors feel safer.
- This boosts India’s valuation, global standing and long-term economic growth.
-
- India had 11,913 registered FPIs
- They held assets worth ₹80.83 lakh crore
- SWAGAT-FI investors account for 70%+ of this asset base
- This means the new rules impact most of the serious foreign money flowing into India.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app