Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Suryoday SFB raises fixed deposit rates by up to 8.24%, joins peers

Suryoday SFB raises fixed deposit rates by up to 8.24%, joins peers

Five-year scheme offers a 8.24% annualised yield, as the small finance bank maintains higher rates to attract stable deposits

Suryoday SFB
Photo: Facebook
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Suryoday Small Finance Bank raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on Wednesday, keeping its products competitive as investors reassess strategies amid expectations of favourable central bank policy in 2026.
 

What has changed

 
The bank has updated rates across key tenures for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The most notable revision is the continued offering of an 8 per cent annual interest rate on the five-year FD. Both regular and senior citizen customers receive the same nominal rate, but the annualised yield goes up to 8.24 per cent.
 
For shorter and medium tenures, the bank continues to offer relatively strong returns. The one-year FD now carries an interest rate of 7.25 per cent, applicable across domestic, NRE, and NRO deposits. The same 7.25 per cent rate applies to deposits up to 36 months, with an annualised yield of 7.45 per cent.
 
Key revised rates (below Rs 3 crore)
 
Five-year FD: 8.00 per cent per annum (8.24 per cent annualised yield) for both regular and senior citizens
 
One-year FD: 7.25 per cent per annum (7.45 per cent annualised yield) across domestic, NRE and NRO accounts
 
One to three years: 7.25 per cent per annum (7.45 per cent annualised yield)
   
Tenure Revision snr Citizen
7 Days to 14 Days 4.00% 4.20%
15 Days to 45 Days 4.25% 4.45%
46 Days to 90 Days 4.50% 4.70%
91 Days to 6 Months 5.00% 5.20%
6 Month 1 Day 6.75% 6.95%
Above 6 Month 1 Day to 9 Months 5.50% 5.70%
Above 9 Months to less than 1 Year 6.00% 6.20%
1 Year 7.25% 7.45%
Above 1 Year to Less than 18 Months 7.25% 7.45%
18 Months 7.50% 7.70%
Above 18 Months to 2 Years 7.25% 7.45%
Above 2 Year to 3 Year 7.25% 7.45%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 6.75% 6.95%
5 Years 8.00% 8.00%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.45%
 
Tenure
 Effective from December 03, 2025
Regular Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rate (per annum)
6 Months 5.00% 5.20%
9 Months 5.50% 5.70%
12 Months 7.25% 7.45%
15 Months 7.25% 7.45%
18 Months 7.50% 7.70%
21 Months 7.25% 7.45%
24 Months 7.25% 7.45%
27 Months 7.25% 7.45%
30 Months 7.25% 7.45%
33 Months 7.25% 7.45%
36 Months 7.25% 7.45%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 6.75% 6.95%
5 Years 8.00% 8.00%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.45%
11 years - 25 years* 6.36% 6.36%
  With deposit rates peaking earlier this year, several banks have begun trimming returns across select tenures. Suryoday SFB’s decision to maintain higher rates helps customers seeking predictable income, especially retirees relying on FDs for monthly cash flows.
 
The bank offers flexible deposit tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years, seeking to serve investors with different needs, from short-term liquidity to long-term wealth creation. For senior citizens, the 8.24 per cent yield on longer tenures remains one of the more attractive secured options in the small-finance banking space.
 
All Suryoday SFB fixed deposits are insured under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation. This offers protection up to the prescribed limit, adding a layer of security for retail savers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Smallcap funds: Normalised valuations make a case for long-term investors

India's luxury boom gets new postcodes: Where rich buyers are moving next

Govt pensioners get 2 more investment options: NPS, UPS terms explained

KYC rules revised for NRIs, OCIs: What changes for NPS onboarding

Homes beat stocks: India's housing market delivers 15% return in 2025

Topics :BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story