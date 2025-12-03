Suryoday SFB raises fixed deposit rates by up to 8.24%, joins peers

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Suryoday Small Finance Bank raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on Wednesday, keeping its products competitive as investors reassess strategies amid expectations of favourable central bank policy in 2026.

What has changed

The bank has updated rates across key tenures for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The most notable revision is the continued offering of an 8 per cent annual interest rate on the five-year FD. Both regular and senior citizen customers receive the same nominal rate, but the annualised yield goes up to 8.24 per cent.

For shorter and medium tenures, the bank continues to offer relatively strong returns. The one-year FD now carries an interest rate of 7.25 per cent, applicable across domestic, NRE, and NRO deposits. The same 7.25 per cent rate applies to deposits up to 36 months, with an annualised yield of 7.45 per cent.

Key revised rates (below Rs 3 crore) Five-year FD: 8.00 per cent per annum (8.24 per cent annualised yield) for both regular and senior citizens One-year FD: 7.25 per cent per annum (7.45 per cent annualised yield) across domestic, NRE and NRO accounts One to three years: 7.25 per cent per annum (7.45 per cent annualised yield) Tenure Revision snr Citizen 7 Days to 14 Days 4.00% 4.20% 15 Days to 45 Days 4.25% 4.45% 46 Days to 90 Days 4.50% 4.70% 91 Days to 6 Months 5.00% 5.20% 6 Month 1 Day 6.75% 6.95% Above 6 Month 1 Day to 9 Months 5.50% 5.70% Above 9 Months to less than 1 Year 6.00% 6.20% 1 Year 7.25% 7.45% Above 1 Year to Less than 18 Months 7.25% 7.45% 18 Months 7.50% 7.70% Above 18 Months to 2 Years 7.25% 7.45% Above 2 Year to 3 Year 7.25% 7.45% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 6.75% 6.95% 5 Years 8.00% 8.00% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.45%

Tenure Effective from December 03, 2025 Regular Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rate (per annum) 6 Months 5.00% 5.20% 9 Months 5.50% 5.70% 12 Months 7.25% 7.45% 15 Months 7.25% 7.45% 18 Months 7.50% 7.70% 21 Months 7.25% 7.45% 24 Months 7.25% 7.45% 27 Months 7.25% 7.45% 30 Months 7.25% 7.45% 33 Months 7.25% 7.45% 36 Months 7.25% 7.45% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 6.75% 6.95% 5 Years 8.00% 8.00% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.45% 11 years - 25 years* 6.36% 6.36% With deposit rates peaking earlier this year, several banks have begun trimming returns across select tenures. Suryoday SFB's decision to maintain higher rates helps customers seeking predictable income, especially retirees relying on FDs for monthly cash flows.