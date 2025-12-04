Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kartik Aaryan's family on buying spree-New ₹11 cr office bought in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan's family on buying spree-New ₹11 cr office bought in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's family has added another big-ticket commercial asset to its growing real estate portfolio, with his parents purchasing an office unit worth ₹10.83 crore in Ville Parle

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's parents have bought an office unit worth Rs 10.83 crore in Mumbai's Vile Parle, according to propertydetails accessed by Zapkey, which serves as an aggregator of publicly available property registration documents. 
 
The buyers, identified as Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, paid a total of Rs 10,83,80,000. The transaction was registered on November 27, and a stamp duty of Rs 65 lakh was paid. 
 
The property, sold by Notan House Pvt. Ltd., has a RERA carpet area of 1,228 square feet. It comes along with two car parking, as per the documents. Notan House, notably, is a commercial complex located in Vile Parle West. It is close to key localities, including Andheri, Juhu and Bandra. 
 
The commercial building is located 1.6 km away from Vile Parle railway station, 3 km away from Andheri railway station and 6.5 km away from the Bandra-Worli Sea-Link, as per the information available on the website of Notandas Realty, the developer of Notan House.
 
In September 2025,  Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents had also purchased a premium office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹13 crore, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was officially registered in September 2025.
 
The property is located in Signature by Lotus, a prominent commercial development in Andheri West. As per the registration records, the office space spans a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (approximately 1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (around 2,095 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The buyers paid ₹78 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges.
 
Additionally, in September 2025, Kartik Aaryan also bought land in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai. Aaryan had acquired a 2,000 sq ft. plot worth ₹2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suryoday SFB raises fixed deposit rates by up to 8.24%, joins peers

Sanchar Saathi decoded: Why the gov wants it installed on your phone

Premium

Smallcap funds: Normalised valuations make a case for long-term investors

Is the EPF wage cap set for a change? Here's what the government said

Govt pensioners get 2 more investment options: NPS, UPS terms explained

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story