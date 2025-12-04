Kartik Aaryan's family on buying spree-New ₹11 cr office bought in Mumbai

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's parents have bought an office unit worth Rs 10.83 crore in Mumbai's Vile Parle, according to propertydetails accessed by Zapkey, which serves as an aggregator of publicly available property registration documents.

The buyers, identified as Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, paid a total of Rs 10,83,80,000. The transaction was registered on November 27, and a stamp duty of Rs 65 lakh was paid.

The property, sold by Notan House Pvt. Ltd., has a RERA carpet area of 1,228 square feet. It comes along with two car parking, as per the documents. Notan House, notably, is a commercial complex located in Vile Parle West. It is close to key localities, including Andheri, Juhu and Bandra.

The commercial building is located 1.6 km away from Vile Parle railway station, 3 km away from Andheri railway station and 6.5 km away from the Bandra-Worli Sea-Link, as per the information available on the website of Notandas Realty, the developer of Notan House. In September 2025, Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents had also purchased a premium office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹13 crore, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was officially registered in September 2025. The property is located in Signature by Lotus, a prominent commercial development in Andheri West. As per the registration records, the office space spans a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (approximately 1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (around 2,095 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The buyers paid ₹78 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges.