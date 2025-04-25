Home / Finance / Personal Finance / LIC eases claims process for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

LIC eases claims process for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Insurer will accept any evidence from government records confirming death of a policyholder in attack

Life Insurance Corporation
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has said it will make policy relaxations to support the families of people who died in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, two days ago.
 
As many as 26 men died in the attack. "LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of innocent citizens at Pahalgam," said the state-owned company in a statement. “LIC is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief.”
 
Siddharta Mohanty, chief executive officer and managing director of LIC, said his company acknowledges the hardship faced by the families of the deceased. LIC has eased the documentation requirements for insurance claims. The insurer will accept any evidence from government records confirming the death of a policyholder in the terror attack, or any compensation proof issued by the central or state governments, as valid proof of death.
 
Claimants have to contact their nearest LIC office or the corporation’s helpline at 022-68276827 for assistance.

Death claims process of LIC

 
The death claim process of LIC is completely offline, the claim amount is payable in case of policies where premiums are paid up-to-date or where the death occurs within the “days of grace”. On receipt of intimation of death of the Life Assured the Branch Office calls for the following requirements:
 
Claim form A: Claimant’s Statement giving details of the deceased and the claimant.

Also Read

LIC relaxes claim settlement rules for victims of Pahalgam terror attack

LIC rejects USTR's claim of having unfair advantage as state-owned firm

LIC counters Rahul Gandhi, says it's committed to policyholders, agents

Rahul meets LIC agents, vows to raise issue of costly insurance for poor

LIC gains 3% in advance talks with a standalone health insurance company

 
Death certificate: Certified extract from Death Register
 
Age proof: Documentary proof of age (both deceased and claimant)
 
Proof of legal entitlement to the estate:  if the policy is not nominated, assigned or issued under M.W.P Act  ALSO READ | Homes of suspected Pahalgam terror attackers demolished in Jammu & Kashmir
 

Original Policy Document

 
The following additional forms are called for if death occurs within three years from the date of risk or from the date of revival/reinstatement.
 
Claim Form B: Medical Attendant’s Certificate to be completed by the Medical Attendant of the deceased during his/her last illness
 
Claim Form B1: if the life assured received treatment in a hospital
 
Claim form B2: to be completed by the Medical Attendant who treated the deceased life assured prior to his last illness.
 
Claim Form C: Certificate of Identity and burial or cremation to be completed and signed by a person of known character and responsibility
 
Claim form E: Certificate by Employer if the assured was employed person.
 
Police reports: Certified copies of the FIR, post-mortem report and police investigation report if death was due to accident or unnatural cause.
 
For disbursement of claims, the following documents are required from the claimant: NEFT form and cancelled cheque or a copy of the passbook.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No OCI? PFRDA says close your NPS Account after renouncing citizenship

Explained: Can you break your SCSS deposit early, and what would it cost?

Settle a Sebi case? You can't claim it as a business expense anymore

Manoj Bajpayee, wife lease office space in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 11 lakh

Premium

Manufacturing funds: Bet on potential gains from global trade shifts

Topics :LIC death claimsPahalgam attackBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story