LIC eases claims process for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

As many as 26 men died in the attack. "LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of innocent citizens at Pahalgam," said the state-owned company in a statement. “LIC is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief.”

Siddharta Mohanty, chief executive officer and managing director of LIC, said his company acknowledges the hardship faced by the families of the deceased. LIC has eased the documentation requirements for insurance claims. The insurer will accept any evidence from government records confirming the death of a policyholder in the terror attack, or any compensation proof issued by the central or state governments, as valid proof of death.

Claimants have to contact their nearest LIC office or the corporation’s helpline at 022-68276827 for assistance.

Death claims process of LIC

The death claim process of LIC is completely offline, the claim amount is payable in case of policies where premiums are paid up-to-date or where the death occurs within the “days of grace”. On receipt of intimation of death of the Life Assured the Branch Office calls for the following requirements:

Claim form A: Claimant’s Statement giving details of the deceased and the claimant.

Death certificate: Certified extract from Death Register

Age proof: Documentary proof of age (both deceased and claimant)

Proof of legal entitlement to the estate: if the policy is not nominated, assigned or issued under M.W.P Act

Original Policy Document

The following additional forms are called for if death occurs within three years from the date of risk or from the date of revival/reinstatement.

Claim Form B: Medical Attendant’s Certificate to be completed by the Medical Attendant of the deceased during his/her last illness

Claim Form B1: if the life assured received treatment in a hospital

Claim form B2: to be completed by the Medical Attendant who treated the deceased life assured prior to his last illness.

Claim Form C: Certificate of Identity and burial or cremation to be completed and signed by a person of known character and responsibility

Claim form E: Certificate by Employer if the assured was employed person.

Police reports: Certified copies of the FIR, post-mortem report and police investigation report if death was due to accident or unnatural cause.

For disbursement of claims, the following documents are required from the claimant: NEFT form and cancelled cheque or a copy of the passbook.