Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Here are the consequences of not linking your pan and aadhaar

Here are the consequences of not linking your pan and aadhaar

Every individual who has been allotted a PAN as of July 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, shall link PAN with Aadhaar

False info by non-PAN holders can land them in jail
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Income Tax Department in a recent notification had asked the taxpayers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by May 31, 2024 to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate.
 
According to the regulations if a taxpayer’s PAN is not linked with his or her Aadhaar, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is mandated to be deducted at twice the usual rate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
Consequences of non-linking:
 
If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by the deadline, the PAN card becomes inoperative. This means that: 
 
No refunds will be made against such PANs. 
 
TDS (Tax Deduction at Source) and TCS (Tax Collection at Source) will be deducted/collected at a higher rate. 
 
The PAN card will stop working, leading to difficulties in financial transactions.
 
How to check PAN-Aadhaar link status?
 
Visit the Income Tax Portal
 
Go to the official website: www.incometax.gov.in.
 
Navigate to ‘Our Services’
 
Scroll down the homepage until you find the section titled ‘Our Services’.
 
Select ‘Link Aadhaar-- Know Your Aadhaar-PAN Link Status’
 
Click on this option to proceed
 
Enter PAN and Aadhaar Details
 
Provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number).
 
Enter your Aadhaar number
 
Check Status
 
Click on the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ button.
 
View Status
 
The next screen will display whether your PAN and Aadhaar are linked
 
Steps to link PAN with Aadhaar 
 
Online Linking: To link PAN with Aadhaar after the deadline, you need to: 
 
Pay the penalty through the e-Pay Tax functionality on the Income Tax e-Filing website. 
 
Submit the Aadhaar linking request on the e-Filing portal.
 
Pan Aadhaar Link Fees/Charges 
 
If you want to link your PAN and Aadhaar card post the deadline, you will be required to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 when you raise a request for the same via the Income Tax website.
 
Exempt Categories: 
 
Certain categories are exempt from the PAN-Aadhaar linking requirement:
 
Individuals residing in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya.
 
Non-resident taxable persons as per the Income-tax Act, 1961.
 
People aged more than 80 years (Super Senior Citizens).
 
Persons who are not citizens of India.

Also Read

TDS, explaining the rise and rise of a safe-bet tax collection method

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

TDS on property is 20% if you have not linked PAN with Aadhaar by May 31

Meta enables 'Link history' on Facebook: What it is and how-to disable it

PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge today; details here

Sebi introduces 'Saarthi 2.0' mobile app on personal finance for investors

Switched jobs? Align multiple Form 16s for accurate income tax filing

Want to change/update your PF details online: EPFO has made it easier

Tata AIA Life launches Midcap Momentum Index Fund: All you should know

HDFC Bank debit, credit cards won't work for 2 short windows on June 4, 6th

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pan cardAadhar cardfinanceToday News

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story