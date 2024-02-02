TDS, explaining the rise and rise of a safe-bet tax collection method

The Income Tax department’s cost of collection has been reduced as a share of the total direct taxes collected. It spent less than Rs 1,000 crore to collect Rs 68,305 crore in FY01. Expenditure increased to Rs 8,452 crore in FY23, but the total amount collected was Rs 16.6 trillion. This meant that the cost of collection is down to 0.51 per cent of the taxes garnered. This is the lowest it has been since the turn of the millennium (chart 2).