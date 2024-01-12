PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge today; details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) at 3:30 pm on January 12, 2024, marking a momentous milestone in India's infrastructure development and opening of the long-awaited sea bridge. The bridge, officially named "Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu", shortened to "Atal Setu", upon opening, will stand as India's longest sea bridge and the 12th longest sea bridge in the world.

PM Modi shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, January 12, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the significance of the bridge, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12 (Friday). This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it," during an interview with ANI on December 31.

Originally scheduled for inauguration on December 25, 2023, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is a 21.8 km road bridge project that connects Mumbai and its satellite city, Navi Mumbai. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 17,843 crore.





ALSO READ: $2 bn Atal Setu to boost connectivity with Mumbai amid India's infra push Atal Setu is expected to alleviate traffic on existing entry points to Mumbai, thereby enhancing overall connectivity. MTHL can also ensure seamless connectivity from the mainland to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport in Panvel. For daily commuters between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, the bridge can reduce travel time by 30-45 minutes during peak traffic hours.

Presently, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have only two road connectivity options. The MTHL is also expected to strengthen connectivity between Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), playing a pivotal role in stimulating urban and industrial development. The inauguration of this sea bridge also stands as a testament to India's growing infrastructure prowess.

