Love CSK or SRH? Now, you can cheer with cards that reward cricket fans

India’s deep-rooted love for cricket just found its way into the world of personal finance. In a first-of-its-kind move, Mastercard has teamed up with City Union Bank (CUB) to launch India’s first “passion cards”—credit cards tailored for cricket fans, frequent travellers, and lifestyle seekers.

"As part of this collaboration, CUB has onboarded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to enable fans to make the most of their cricketing experience. Cardholders can unlock priceless experiences by gaining access to their favourite teams through meet-and-greet opportunities and practice sessions. They can also avail exclusive team merchandise," Mastercard said in a release. Whether you're a die-hard Chennai Super Kings (CSK) supporter or cheer every six hit by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), these new co-branded credit cards offer a unique blend of emotional engagement and financial benefits.

But are they just flashy fan tokens, or can they really earn a spot in your wallet?

What Are CUB Mastercard Passion Cards?

There are four versions of these co-branded credit cards:

CUB CSK Mastercard Platinum Credit Card

CUB CSK World Mastercard Credit Card

CUB SRH Mastercard Platinum Credit Card

CUB SRH World Mastercard Credit Card

What Do You Get?

1. Cricket-Fan Exclusives:

Meet-and-greet sessions with your favourite players

Access to team practice sessions

Exclusive CSK/SRH merchandise

2. Lifestyle & Travel Perks:

Free airport lounge access (domestic + international terminals)

1% fuel surcharge waiver

Comprehensive travel & personal accident insurance

Keychain debit card for convenient tap-and-go payments

3. Dining Benefits:

Up to 30% off at top restaurants in India via Mastercard Culinary Club

A complimentary main course at select Asia-Pacific restaurants under the Mastercard "One Dines Free" program

4. Travel Rewards: Complimentary night stay at select partner hotels in the Asia-Pacific region via Mastercard’s “One Night Free” initiative

5. Welcome and Ongoing Offers:

Reward points, curated gift packs, discount vouchers

Access to exclusive offers on loans and financial products from CUB

Should You Get One?

This card could be a fit if:

You’re a cricket enthusiast who wants more than just match tickets

You travel frequently and can benefit from lounge access, insurance, and hotel perks

You dine out regularly and want to save on bills or enjoy free meals

You want a card with low entry barriers and meaningful lifestyle benefits

"“Around the world, Mastercard engages with cardholders through their passion points, including sports. India’s love for cricket transcends mere entertainment and acts as a unifying force. Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with City Union Bank to unveil its first passion cards in India. This launch is perfectly aligned with the company’s collaborative approach and efforts to create and deliver a unique value proposition to its cardholders," said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard. However, if you're not an active follower of cricket or you don’t travel or dine often, many of these benefits might go unused. It’s important to assess your lifestyle and spending patterns before applying.

" We are confident that these exclusive cards, also backed with personal and air accident insurance and secure wallet coverage, will offer unparalleled benefits and peace of mind to our customers. This launch will also strengthening our long-standing association with the passion and spirit of Indian cricket," said Dr N Kamakodi, Managing Director & CEO, City Union Bank.