Rich Dad Poor Dad' author says world in midst of 'biggest market crash

Robert Kiyosaki, a financial educator and author of the bestselling book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, has said the world’s “biggest market crash” has arrived, blaming a “cartel” of global central banks for the situation.

People who invest in real gold, silver, and Bitcoin “MAY come out of this premeditated disaster”, said Kiyosaki, an American, on Twitter. “I warned of the biggest stock and bond market crash in history was coming in my previous books, Rich Dads Prophecy, Who Stole My Pension, Fake, etc.

That giant crash has arrived.

Kiyosaki, 78, accused central banks of planning a “premeditated disaster” and called them a “sinister global banking cartel” responsible for the money that is being wiped out of traditional investments. “The corrupt and crooked US dollar is being wiped out. Savers of stocks, bonds, ETFs, and MUTUAL FUNDS are being wiped out…their wealth stolen, by a sinister global banking cartel, known as Central Banks….led by The Bank of International Settlements Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank…. and in the US known as “The Fed.”

“Those who take action and acquire real gold, silver, and Bitcoin….MAY come out of this premeditated disaster… the new rich and the new leaders of the world.”

On Tuesday, 10 gram of 24 karat gold sold at Rs 92,610, silver at Rs 1,100 per 10 gram and bitcoin for Rs 73,58,695 per unit in Delhi.

Also Read

Bitcoin is considered as a more volatile investment than gold and silver but some experts have a positive outlook for the digital unit. “Bitcoin, despite its volatility, has proven to be a resilient store of value over the years. With increasing institutional interest, limited supply due to halving, and a maturing regulatory landscape, Bitcoin still holds significant growth potential. Its role as digital gold continues to strengthen, especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty,” said Sathvik Viswanathan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Unocoin, said in a statement. is considered as a more volatile investment than gold and silver but some experts have a positive outlook for the digital unit. “Bitcoin, despite its volatility, has proven to be a resilient store of value over the years. With increasing institutional interest, limited supply due to halving, and a maturing regulatory landscape, Bitcoin still holds significant growth potential. Its role as digital gold continues to strengthen, especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty,” said Sathvik Viswanathan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Unocoin, said in a statement.

Viswanathan said “investing in Bitcoin requires a balanced mindset. It’s crucial to assess one’s risk appetite, diversify rather than go all-in, and stay updated with global regulations. Security is equally vital — using secure wallets and trusted exchanges can safeguard your assets from breaches. Bitcoin is not a get-rich-quick tool; it's a long-term play rooted in the belief of decentralisation and scarcity.”

Experts have said people must consult a financial advisor and study trends before investing in any asset class.