Lumina CloudInfra, backed by Blackstone, buys Chandivali land for Rs 475 cr

In one of the largest recent land deals in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, Lumina CloudInfra Pvt Ltd, backed by global investment giant Blackstone, has acquired two prime land parcels in Chandivali, off Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, for a combined ₹475 crore.
According to documents accessed via CRE Matrix, Lumina CloudInfra purchased:
2.04 acres from Prasoon Spaces LLP for ₹294 crore, with stamp duty of ₹17.64 crore.
1.75 acres from Chawla Brothers LLP for ₹181 crore, with stamp duty of ₹10.86 crore.
Both transactions were registered on September 19, 2025.
The combined 3.79-acre land parcel sits in Chandivali, an established residential-commercial hub strategically located near Powai, Saki Naka, and key arterial roads in Andheri East.
Lumina CloudInfra, a data center platform owned and managed by Blackstone’s Real Estate and Tactical Opportunities funds, announced in November 2023 that is plans to invest more than $300 million, or around Rs 2,500 crore, to develop a hyperscale data center campus in Navi Mumbai’s Airoli locality.
Chandivali has become a high-demand corridor for residential townships, IT/ITES campuses, and data centre developments, making the acquisition consistent with Blackstone’s India playbook of scaling infrastructure-backed assets.
Last month, Hrithik Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan, through their company HRX Digitech LLP, acquired three commercial office spaces in Mumbai’s Chandivali locality for a sum of Rs 31 crore, as per property registration data reviewed by Propstack.
