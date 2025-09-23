Lumina CloudInfra, backed by Blackstone, buys Chandivali land for Rs 475 cr

In one of the largest recent land deals in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, Lumina CloudInfra Pvt Ltd, backed by global investment giant Blackstone, has acquired two prime land parcels in Chandivali, off Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, for a combined ₹475 crore.

According to documents accessed via CRE Matrix, Lumina CloudInfra purchased:

2.04 acres from Prasoon Spaces LLP for ₹294 crore, with stamp duty of ₹17.64 crore.

1.75 acres from Chawla Brothers LLP for ₹181 crore, with stamp duty of ₹10.86 crore.

Both transactions were registered on September 19, 2025.

The combined 3.79-acre land parcel sits in Chandivali, an established residential-commercial hub strategically located near Powai, Saki Naka, and key arterial roads in Andheri East.